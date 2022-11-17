Tahoe Action: Fleetwood Mac tribute, Feliciano on stage; Thanksgiving feasts; Pray for Snow party

Rumors of Fleetwood Mac will perform Friday and Saturday at Harrah's.

Youtube screengrab

Rumors of Fleetwood Mac at Harrah’s

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe will be hosting one of the finest tribute bands to Fleetwood Mac in the South Shore Room at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19.

Rumors of Fleetwood Mac will be performing the iconic Rumors album note-for-note, plus a special set celebrating the very best of the band.

Tickets to the event are on sale at ticketmaster.com and start at $65 (plus taxes/fees) and prices are subject to change.

Rumors of Fleetwood Mac was formed in 1999 and has played for over 750,000 fans across the world. They are known globally as the “Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Concert Experience” and have been endorsed by actual band member Mick Fleetwood.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Jose Feliciano at Bally’s

Jose Feliciano will be playing live at Bally’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

Tickets to the show are available on ticketmaster.com for $30 (taxes/fees), and minors must be accompanied by adults 21-plus. Children under 6 will not be permitted.

Feliciano is an influential Latin Artist who is known for opening the door for Latin music in the American music industry. Prepare for a night with one of the greatest guitarists of all time.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/entertainment.htm .

Thanksgiving at the River Grill on the Lake

In addition to Riva’s regular dinner menu, the restaurant will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving feast from 12-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24.

The menu includes a roasted winter squash soup or holiday salad, with a choice of ticket or ham with mouthwatering sides including garlic mashed potatoes or mashed sweet potatoes, decadent vegetables, and a choice of French apple pie or pumpkin pie for dessert.

To make reservations call 530-543-2600, or visit their online reservation system at http://www.opentable.com/riva-grill .

Lone Eagle Grille hosts Thanksgiving

Lone Eagle Grille at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa, and Casino will be hosting a Thanksgiving holiday meal for guests and local residents. The three-course holiday meal will showcase seasonal dishes and holiday classics prepared by the resort’s talented culinary team.

“We are very excited to announced the holiday dining experience available at Lone Eagle Grille this Thanksgiving,” said General Manager Zach Bradford. “Specially curated by our incredibly talented team, the menu will include a selection of holiday favorites and locally-inspired entrees backdropped by our unmatched Lake Tahoe views.”

The meal will be available from 1-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, for $84 per person (plus taxes and gratuity).

The menu will feature a variety of options including a choice between a Thai pumpkin and coconut soup or a fall harvest sale with butternut squash and Chioggia beets. The entree will feature a cider-brined roast turkey breast and applewood-smoked pulled turkey thigh with options for a la carte sides including buttermilk whipped potatoes, crispy brussels sprouts, or a truffle macaroni gratin, among other delicious options.

A vegetarian menu will also be available for the holiday experience. It will substitute the turkey entree for a phyllo-wrapped risotto veritable tower served with a savory ciabatta stuffing, green beans and pearl onions, mushroom veloute, crispy leeks, and a Grand Mariner and ginger-cranberry relish.

To make a reservation, which is required, visit http://www.exploretock.come/loneeaglegrille or call 775-886-6899.

Sunday Fundraise at Flatstick Pub

Flatstick Pub and Clean Tahoe are hosting another month of Sunday Fundraise, where the indoor mini golf course and pub will be teaming up with the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe to give back to South Lake Tahoe’s environment and community.

Each Sunday of November, Flatstick Pub will be donating $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased. In addition, guests can learn about the humane society from representatives on site. They will be able to answer questions about how their efforts meet the challenges of their mission head on.

Flatstick Pub will also be accepting pet food donations for the human society’s Pet Pantry every day in November. Guests are encouraged to bring unopened, unexpired pet food (specifically kibble).

To learn more, visit http://www.tipsyputt.com/tahoe-events .

Pray for Snow Party at the Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger

Head over to the Pray for Snow Party at the Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. The night is free for all to attend, and will include a live DJ, drink specials, and incredible prize giveaways, including a $1,000 bikini contest.

This 10th anniversary celebration will also feature dancers and a raffle.

To learn more, visit http://www.luckybeaver.com .