Tahoe Action: Forest Stewardship Day, drag brunch, stargazing tours, live music, movie series this week

Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day

Volunteers of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate in the Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at a site one mile off the Meeks Bay trailhead.

Keep Tahoe Blue will be hosting this event, which is the start of a multi-year restoration project led by the Washoe Environmental Protection Department to bing the meadows back to a resilient natural filter for Lake Tahoe.

Volunteers do not need any prior experience to participate in any of the projects that will be happening throughout the morning. Safety and sanitation materials, along with training and equipment will be provided, and there will also be snacks and giveaways.

Volunteers will need waivers prior to participating, and volunteers under 13 will need their waiver signed by a guardian.

To learn more email events@keeptahoeblue.org . To RSVP and find the needed waiver visit http://www.keeptahoeblue.org/events-activities-lessons/tahoe-forest-stewardship-day-spring .

Drag Brunch at Bloom Bar and Lounge

Dreu Murin Productions is proud to bing back ‘Dreu’s Haus of Drag: Drag Brunch’ at 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays through August 26 at the Bloom Bar and Lounge in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The next show ill be hosted

This 21-plus event includes an endless brunch buffet, bottomless mimosas, and a fabulous showcase of talented drag stars even single Saturday.

Tickets are $85 a person. The brunch menu includes, but isn’t limited to, chicken and waffles, shrimp cocktails, maple glazed bacon, and assorted rainbow desserts.

To purchase tickets visit hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/events/drag-brunch-3 .

Stargazing at Spooner Lake State Park

Celebrate the beginning of summer at Spooner Lake State Park starting at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, with special stargazing events scheduled on select Thursday and Saturday evenings at the new visitor center.

Tours will be led by amateur astronomer and poet Tony Berendsen, who will give a tour of the night sky while leading a discussion about the cosmos.

Tickets to the tours are $45 for adults and $25 for children ages 12 and under. Children ages three and under are free.

Advanced registration is required. The tour offers a look at the stars through Celestron telescopes, with the option to use Celestron binoculars for an extra $10.

To RSVP your spot visit http://www.tahoestartours.com .

Beach Clean Up Day at Sugar Pine Point State Park

There will be a beach clean up at Sugar Pine State Park from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 18, for the Care for our Shared Lands day

It is free to participate in this clean up. Trash bags and gabbers will be handed out at the park.

Participants are invited to pick up trash at the park and help keep the environment healthy while helping improve lake clarity.

To RSVP for the clean up visit visitlaketahoe.com/event/beach-clean-up-day-at-sugar-pine-point-state-park .

Sunday Fundraise at Flatstick Pub

Flatstick Pub is teaming up with Queer Crush Climbing to give back to the South Lake Tahoe community and celebrate Pride month.

Each Sunday of the month of June, Flatstick Pub will donate $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased.

In addition, guests can learn from Queen Crush Climbing representatives about how their efforts are meeting the challenges of their mission.

To learn more visit tipsyputt.com/tahoe-events .

Live music at Glasses Wine Bar

Jonathan Hennion will be playing live at Glasses Wine Bar at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

WIth a great voice and incredibly skills on the guitar, this show is one you don’t want to miss.

Reservations are recommended, and bar seating is available. Make sure to grab a drink and listen to the beautiful melodies from Hennion.

To learn more visit glasseswinebar.com/events .

Teen Summer Movie Series

Join fellow teens to watch summer blockbuster movies at Incline Village Library at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 20.

The movie being shown will be Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox.

It is free to attend, and free popcorn will be served as well.

Sunday Session at Alibi Ale Works

Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House will be hosting their Sunday Session experience with Honey Vixen at 3 p.m Sunday, June 18, for Father’s Day.

This free show will be hosted outdoors at the amphitheater, offering a beautiful view with a fantastic show.

Honey Vixen is a duo that specializes in rock and roll, dirty blows, country sass, and unabashed punk soul folk.

To learn more visit alibialeworks.com/incline-public-house .