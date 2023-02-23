Tahoe Action: Funk N Soul Two-Nights at Bally’s; Fresh Tracks 5k Snowshoe Walk/Race; Live music at CBC

Galactic will be headlining the Funk N Soul two-night show at Bally's.

Provided/Ticketmaster.com

Funk-n-Soul: Two Nights of Galactic with special guests

The Funk-n-Soul two-night show will be happening at Bally’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, featuring Galactic with special guests Eric Krasno, Robert Randolph, March Fourth Marching Band, and more.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Guests must be 21-plus to attend.

Tickets to the show begin at $45 plus taxes/fees, and prices are subject to change. Following the show, there will be an afterparty at Blu Nightclub. Doors will open at 11 p.m. to this 21-plus show where The Floozies and Balkan Bump will be performing.

Galactic is originally from New Orleans, and are jazz-funk giants that weave traditional and modern sounds into songs great for days spent outside or spirited nights at the clubs.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/17005D73E421718E .

For the after party tickets visit http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/17005D74F5862692 .

The Fresh Start 5k Snowshoe Walk/Race will benefit Metavivor for metastic breast cancer.

Carol Nageotte

Fresh Tracks 5k Snowshoe Walk and Race at Historic Camp Richardson

The Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club is hosting the “Fresh Tracks” 5K Snowshoe Walk and Race at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 at Camp Richardson Resort. The beneficiary of the event is Metavivor for metazoic breast cancer in honor of Rene Gorevin, Kelly Shanahan, Adrienne Shepard, and other local Tahoe women.

Registration can be done the day of the race at the Ice Cream Parlor for $35. Race registration will be happening from 8:30-9:50 a.m.

This race will take place through a machine groomed track through the forested terrain and mountain meadows. Free snowshoes are available for sue during the race, but need to be reserved ahead of time.

There will be barbecue along with post-race refreshments, veggie chili, fruit, cookies, and cocoa.

To reserve your snowshoes and get more information call 7775-901-0560.

To sign up online for your spot in the race visit ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=63951 .

Live music at the Crystal Bay Club Casino

Super Diamond will be performing at the Crystal Bay Club Casino at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in the Crown Room. Tickets to this 21-plus show are $25 plus taxes/fees.

The uncanny tribute band to the American pop icon Neil Diamond has been featured on CNN, VH1, Comedy Central, and has even appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman. Known as one of San Francisco’s premier live shows at major nightclubs, this group delivers a glittering, smoke-filled show performing Diamond’s hits with edge and enthusiasm.

At 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, Twiddle with special guest Eggy will be performing in the Crown Room.

Tickets to the 21-plus show are $30 in advanced and $35 the day of the show plus taxes and fees.

Twiddle is known for their jaw-dropping performances, and have repeatedly sold out some of the most popular venues in the world, including Red Rocks Amphitheater and Capitol Theatre.

To learn more about both shows and purchase tickets visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .

Live music at Glasses Wine Bar

Glasses Wine Bar will be hosting Doug Klotz at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. The pianist plays a mix of jazz and 80’s music, and will be bringing his passion with his performance.

Enjoy a glass of wine and the wonderful ambiance throughout the evening. Reservations are recommended.

To reserve your seat visit glasseswinebar.com .

P.J. Story Time at Incline Village Library

Family story time is happening at the Incline Village Library with a bed-time theme! Come in pajamas and slippers at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 to enjoy stories, finger plays, and wiggle action.

These readings will be happening evening last Tuesday of the month through November. Bring a teddy bear and join in on the fun.

To learn more visit events.washoecountylibrary.us/calendar?cid=12809&t=m&d=0000-00-00&cal=12809&cm=1941&inc=0 .