Tahoe Action: Live music at American Legion, CBC, Bike-to-Ski Day, Wedding Expo, Poetry Night this weekend

The Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition will be hosting a bike-to-ski day on Sunday, April 23.

Provided/ Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition

Emerald Bass Presents: CONTRA, Yoko, JARS, and more at the American Legion

American Legion will be hosting a stop on The Collective Contrast Tour beginning at 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 21. The night will feature multiple rising stars in bass music, with shows happening upstairs and downstairs at the American Legion throughout the night.

Presale tickets are currently on sale for $15, with the price going up to $20 the night of the show.

Guests for the night include CONTRA and Yoko, who will be performing solo sets, along with JARS, Zookeeper, and Mononoke.

In addition, there will be live painters and vendors on site.

To learn more visit http://www.facebook.com/events/1265815357668614 .

Bike-to-Ski Day

Come join in on the opportunity to bike and ski with the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 23, for the second annual Bike-to-Ski day.

Cruise to one of the meeting points and ride together along the bike path to the Heavenly Gondola, where you’ll finish off the afternoon skiing.

All are welcome, including children. It is free to participate in the ride, but you must have a valid lift ticket or season pass to ride at Heavenly Mountain Ski Resort.

Meeting points include 9 a.m. at TJ Maxx, 9:20 a.m. at the American Legion, and 9:40 a.m. at Lakeview Commons.

To learn more visit http://www.facebook.com/events/1355553511679891 .

Lake Tahoe Wedding Expo at South of North Brewing Company

Head over to South of North Brewing Company for their Lake Tahoe Wedding Expo with Tahoe Basin Events from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23.

This free event will include everything you need to visualize your special day, including local vendors, a champagne deck, gourmet bits, a silent disco, a live wedding band, and so much more.

In addition, those who RSVP will be entered to win a special raffle prize.

To learn more visit http://www.facebook.com/events/527243169290750 .

Live History Talk at Sorensen’s Resort in Hope Valley

At 1 p.m. Sunday, April 23, Sorensen’s Resort in Hope Valley will continue its local history series with a free presentation about the bizarre story of the Harvey’s Casino bombing in 1980.

“The Big Bang” is a 55-minute slide show will be given in the Café at Sorensen’s, and will tell the incredibly true story about a gambler’s attempt to extort three million dollars from Harvey’s in August of 1980.

To learn more call David Woodruff at 760-920-8961.

The Cream of Clapton Band at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

The Cream of Clapton Band will be performing their “They Very Best of Eric Clapton” live in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 23.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., and children under 6 will not be permitted.

Tickets are on sale currently starting at $27.06 a person, with prices subject to change.

Heavily influenced by the originals, this group of next generation musicians is here to revive the best times from this period with a fresh and vibrant approach. The crowd can look forward to classics including “Forever Man” and “Behind the Mask.”

To learn more and purchase tickets visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Wildlife Photographer Jared Manninen at the South Lake Tahoe Library

Join California Naturalist and wildlife photographer Jared Manninen at the South Lake Tahoe Library at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 for an evening of sharing his tips, stories, and experiences participating in multiple Tahoe Big Years.

This event is sponsored by Friends of the Library and Tahoe Institute for Natural Science, and is free for the public to attend.

Manninen is a writer, photographer, outdoor enthusiast, and creator of the blog, Tahoe Trail guide.

The library is located at 1000 Rufus Allen Blvd.

Bubbles and Bites at Inside Incline | RE/MAX

Join Sabrina Belleci for Bubbles and Bites, a wonderful gathering at the Inside Incline | RE/MAX North Lake office in Crystal Bay.

This free event will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, and the theme focuses around women supporting women in all aspects of life.

This event will have complimentary beverages and hors d’oeuvres to enjoy around the fireplace, along with guest speakers Roseanna Weber and Irene Self.

To RSVP visit http://www.insideincline.com/bubbles-and-bites .

Live Music at Crystal Bay Club Casino

The Infamous Stringdusters with Midnight North will be taking the stage in the Crown Room at the Crystal Bay Club Casino at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 20-21.

Tickets are $35 plus taxes and fees, and are available online for purchase.

The Infamous Stringdusters are a progressive acoustic and bluegrass band known for their growth as instrumentalists and as songwriters.

To purchase tickets visit devildogshows.com .

Wine of the Month and Live Music at Glasses Wine Bar

The fun at Glasses Wine Bar starts off with live music from Jonathan Hennion beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

Hennion will be playing guitar throughout tonight paired with vocals one simply cannot forget. Reservations are recommended and bar seating will be available.

It is free to watch this show, so make sure to grab a glass of wine and prepare for a lovely night.

The fun will continue with the bar’s Varietal of the Month Class. This month, the class will focus on merlot, where guests will explore the noble grape from five different regions paired with small bites and lots of fun.

Reservations are required for this event, which is $45 per person and $40 for wine club members.

To learn more about both events visit glasseswinebar.com/events .

Tahoe Poetry Night at UNR at Lake Tahoe

Enjoy an evening of poetry, music, and complimentary snacks at UNR at Lake Tahoe’s Tahoe Poetry Night beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.

The reading will be happening in Prim Library on campus, and invites everyone to either come out and watch or participate with your own original writing.

Each poem should be a maximum of three minutes, and there is no minimum time limit.

It is free to attend and to perform. To learn how to do either visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/tahoe-poetry-night-tickets-551601634337 .

Meet the Winemaker at Glasses Wine Bar

Glasses Wine Bar will be hosting a Meet the Winemaker event with Doug Filipponi from Ancient Peaks Winery at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.

Sample and learn about the award winning wines of Paso Robles, where wines will be available at a special event pricing.

Seating is limited to 15 people per tasting, and there will be two sessions. The first will begin at 4 p.m. and the second at 5 p.m.

To learn more visit glasseswinebar.com .

Art Reception for Incline High School AP Art Students

The Incline High School will be showcasing their original work at the Incline Village Library from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.

This free showing will see the students of the AP Art class present their art and discuss what inspires their creativity.

To learn more visit events.washoecountylibrary.us/event/10285130 .