Tahoe Action: Live music, history talks, Mark Twain, magic show on tap

Provided/Valhalla

IVCBA Mountain Workspace Artist Gallery Reception

Mountain Workspace in Incline Village is hosting an Artist Gallery Reception beginning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, featuring William Cooper and JoAnn Lippert.

The featured artist will rotate throughout the season.

For more information, visit inclinevillagecrystalbay.com .

Alibi Ale Works hosts live music Thursday nights

Alibi Ale Works will be hosting guitarist and singer Robbie Gade at the Incline Public House on Thursdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.

Enjoy an evening of brews and bites with Gade while he plays the night away. Originally from Bowling Green, Ohio, the now local has worked two decades as a concert and festival promoter prior to playing electric guitar in rock and roll bands.

To learn more about these free shows, visit alibialeworks.com .

Provided/Alibi

Twain at Tahoe at St. Patrick’s Outdoor Amphitheater

Enjoy an evening with Mark Twain from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the St. Patrick’s Outdoor Amphitheater in Incline Village.

Tickets for the event are $20 and are available for purchase through the Incline Village Visitors Bureau.

Bring a picket basket and kick back to hear stories from McAvoy Layne chronicling the life of Mark Twain and his impact on the Lake Tahoe Basin.

For more information, email mcavoylayne@gmail.com .

Live music at Bowl Incline

Jeff Jones will be performing live at Bowl Incline beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

The musician will be taking the Highlander Lanai heated patio until 10 p.m. for this free performance. Order food and drinks and kick back for a night of relaxation.

For more information, visit bowlincline.com .

Live music at Grand Lodge Casino

The Grand Lodge Casino is hosting live music at 9 p.m. with Brother Dan Palmer on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24.

The casino will also be hosting a Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m. on Friday evening with incentives to win throughout the weekend.

For more information, visit grandlodgecasino.com/calendar .

Crystal Bay Club hosts China Cats

The Crystal Bay Club Casino will be hosting Grateful Dead tribute band China Cats at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in the Red Room. The show is $15 (plus taxes/fees) and is for ages 21-plus.

China Cats are originally from the Santa Cruz and San Francisco Bay Area and formed in 2008.

Tickets can be purchased online at devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .

Tahoe Trail Blazers’ Saturday Summer Series

Join the Tahoe Trail Blazers’ rain or shine for a unique hiking experience for children from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The hike will take place in the Tahoe Basin or in the Meadows on Mt. Rose. The day will be filled with a yoga class, art activities, and plenty of wonder and adventure.

Pre-registration is required. This event is for ages 2-12. Half day admission is $60 and full day is $100 with scholarships available.

For more information, visit signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/447009931704528082/false#/invitation.

South Lake Tahoe Moose Lodge Kid’s Fishing Day at Lake Baron

The South Lake Tahoe Moose Lodge is hosting the 18th annual Kid’s Fishing Day at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Lake Baron in Tahoe Paradise Park.

The event is free to children under the age of 16. This year, the Moose Lodge will be planting hundreds of pounds of catchable trout for kids to catch, with the catch and release program encouraging each child to catch and release as many trout as they can. The goal is to keep only two. Each registered child will be eligible to win one of three cash prizes which will be rewarded through a raffle.

Free hot dogs, chips, soda, and water will be available to registered children. Parking for the event will also be free.

For more information, call 530-545-1834.

Lake Tahoe History Talks at Camp Richardson Resort

Starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Camp Richardson will be hosting a Tahoe History Talk with the Lake Tahoe Historical Society.

This free presentation from author Christopher Couper will share his new book From Ranch to Resort: The History of Sierra-at-Tahoe, where he will reflect the 75 years of history at the resort and its namesake Sierra Ski Ranch.

There will also be a book sale and signing. This event is open to all ages.

To learn more call 530-541-5458.

The Mind Noodler at Valhalla Art, Music, & Theatre Festival

Matt Donnelly, better known as the Mind Noodler, will be taking the stage of Valhalla Boathouse Theater at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, for a night of jaw-dropping entertainment.

Tickets are $25 (plus taxes/fees) and are available to all ages.

Donnelly is the current Head Writer and Producer for “Penn & Teller: Fool Us”, which is the CW’s highest rated television show of all time. The magician was taught by Penn & Teller, and is ready to bring his heat to the Valhalla Art, Music, & Theatre Festival.To purchase tickets visit valhallatahoe.showare.com .