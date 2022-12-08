Tahoe Action: Live music, spirit tastings, photos with Santa, UFC viewing on tap

Young Dubliners will perform this weekend at Crystal Bay Casino.

Provided/CBC

Free UFC Viewing Party and specials at El Jefe’s Cantina

El Jefe’s Cantina Tahoe in Harveys Lake Tahoe is hosting Skyy High Fridays for those 21 and over every at 10 p.m. on Friday nights. Enjoy $20 all you-you-can-drink specials from 10 p.m. – midnight.

The following night at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, El Jefe’s will be hosting a free UFC viewing party. The event is open to those 21 and over.

On weekends, a live DJ will be performing for guests to dance all night long, and there is no cover fee to attend.

On Sunday nights, head over for Industry Night, with a DJ, $6 Coronas, $5 Domestic Specials, and $5 Skyy Vodka Cocktails.

To learn more, visit http://www.caesars.com/harveys-tahoe/restaurants/el-jefes-cantina .

Bloom Bar & Lounge Nightlife

Bloom Bar & Lounge is opening for winter nightlife, with live DJ performances at 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night, Dec. 9-10. Door cover charges may apply.

DJ Oasis and DJ Sn1 will be performing this weekend, with bottle service and VIP tables available. Performances will continue from alternating DJs for the remainder of the year.

To book a VIP table and bottle service call 775-589-7606.

Lake Tahoe Community College Rock Ensemble Concert

The students of Lake Tahoe Community College’s Rock Ensemble music classes will be shredding the stage of Duke Theatre from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, with all proceeds going to support the Equity and Student Wellness Office and its Basic Needs Center.

To attend, a suggested $5 donation is recommended, but feel free to go above and beyond.

To learn more, visit http://www.ltcc.edu/calendar/index.php?eID=1269 .

Spirit Tastings at the River Grill on the Lake

Riva Grill is bringing a Casamigos Tequila tasting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. The tasting will feature Blanco, Reposed, Anejo, and Mezcal tequilas, along with a complementary pairing of appetizers while enjoying the beautiful view of Lake Tahoe on the second floor of the restaurant.

Tickets to the 21-plus event are $10, or free with the purchase of a signature cocktail.

To learn more, visit http://www.rivagrill.com .

Live music at Crystal Bay Club Casino

The Crystal Bay Club Casino will be hosting live music this weekend, starting with a seated show with headliners The Young Dubliners at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Tickets to the show are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show (plus taxes/fees). The show is 21-plus and will be held in the Crown Room.

The Young Dubliners are one of the world’s leading Celtic Rock bands, and are currently working on their 10th studio album while keeping up with their busty tour schedule.

At 10 p.m on Saturday, Dec. 10, Coburn Station will be hosting a free show in the Crystal Bay Club Red Room. The show is 21+.

Coburn Station is based in Truckee, Calif., and have performed all over the basin with their debut album ‘Coming Home’ and are proud to bring another free performance to the CBB.

To learn more about both shows visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .

Diamond Peak Ski Season Kickoff Party

Diamond Peak, Village Ski Loft, and Alibi Incline Public House are teaming up for an evening of festive fun with the Ski Season Kickoff Party from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Alibi Incline Public House.

The all-ages free event will include games, karaoke, prizes, and the release of the 2022-23 Snowflake IPA, which was specifically brewed for Diamond Peak’s Snowflake Lodge.

For those ages 21-plus, show your Diamond Peak season pass or day ticket for discounts on pints.

Ugly sweaters are strongly encouraged for this event.

To learn more visit http://www.diamondpeak.com/events/details/ski-season-kickoff-party .

Free Santa Paws Photos at the Incline Village Pet Station

The second annual Santa Paws Photos event will be happening at the Incline Village Pet Station location from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

This year, Santa and his elf are ready to take some free photos with your family and pets this season.

Keep an eye out of the Grinch, who will be around trying to photo bomb your picture. There will be free treats for the dogs and hot cocoa and candy canes for the family.

Support the Lassen County Animal Shelter by making a donation to their Giving Tree set up in the store.

To learn more, call Pet Station at 775-831-3100.

Nativities from Around the World

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Incline Village will be hosting a family-friendly holiday display titled Nativities from Around the World from 12-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11.

The display is free to view and open to the public. This event is a part of the Northern Lights Tahoe Festival happening throughout the month of December.

To learn more, visit northernlightstahoe.com .

TOCCATA Tahoe, Handel’s Messiah

The TOCCATA – Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will conclude their 17th season with a production of Handel’s Messiah, along with seasonal carols that the audience will be able to sing along to from 3-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Cornerstone Community Church in Incline Village.

Tickets to the show, conducted by Maestro James Rawie, are on sale for $30 for adults, $25 GA for seniors, and free for youth under 23 are free. There are preferred seating options as well.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit http://www.tickettailor.com/events/tahoesymphony .

Holiday fun at Incline Village Library

Stop by the Incline Village Library to join their holiday part with Santa Claus for free from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Enjoy the hot cocoa bar, plenty of crafts, and fun activities for the whole family.

The library will also be hosting a Make & Take: Milk Carton Gingerbread House activity. Come to build and decorate a milk carton structure with graham crackers, frosting, and candies.

To learn more call the library at 775-832-4130.