Tahoe Action: Live music, Sunday Jazz Jam, History speaker series on tap

Provided/Glasses Wine Bar

Live music at Glasses Wine Bar

Andre Chevalier will be performing at Glasses Wine Bar at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Known for his incredible covers and creative performances, Chevalier is set to give another great show this weekend.

Enjoy a glass of wine and listen to great acoustic guitar songs. This event is 21-plus. To learn more visit glasseswinebar.com/events .

Sunday Jazz Jam Session at Alibi Ale Works

Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House will be hosting Sunday Jazz Jame Sessions from 6-8 p.m. on Sundays, with a session scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8. The sessions will bring together students and pros in a fun and educational melting pot.

All are welcome to this free event, and there is no sign-up required.

To learn more visit alibialeworks.com/incline-public-house .

Speaker Series at Wylder Hotel Hope Valley

Wylder Resort Hope Valley is continuing its Eastern Sierra speaker series at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, with the living history presentation of “Those That Survived.”

The free, 50 minute program is open to the public and is located at the Wylder General Store.

Historians David and Gayle Woodruff will take on the characters of the Donner Party organizer and survivors James and Margret Reed, and will recount the tale of the duo as they saved 45 of the 81 lives in the party during the winter of 1846-47.

To learn more about this event call Woodruff at 760-920-8061.

Free Barton Wellness Outing

Enjoy the benefits of nature with a stroll led by a Barton Health medical provider beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the Pope/Baldwin bike path starting from West Way.

The outing is open to the public and free for all. Those who attend should wear comfortable walking shoes, bring binoculars, a water bottle, and snacks. Service animals are the only animals allowed on this walk. Depending on conditions, the Wellness Outing may be cancelled if it rains or snows.

To learn more visit bartonhealth.org/welnessoutings .

Learn Curling at Lake Tahoe Epic Curling

Learn to curl on Monday nights from 6-8 p.m. for the next three weeks in January. Lake Tahoe Epic Curling is offering a learn-to-curl class that will teach participants to deliver the stone, sweep it, how to develop game strategy, and more.

The first session will be Monday, Jan. 9, followed by two more sessions Monday, Jan. 23 and 30. All three sessions are $100, and after the session, the option to join the club and participate and league play.

Registration is limited to 16 curlers, so make sure to sign up today to save your spot. Register at laketahoecurling.com/eventRegister.php/monday-night-learn-to-curl?fbclid=IwAR0I2tnsfbCGnB84gBSNYhigeOSN_8EaIZ8GsxHglOsMfgye3uC40gNj0gs .