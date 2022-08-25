Tahoe Action: Makers Market, Heritage Days events; Matthews, Urban, Church on stage

The Valhalla Boathouse Theatre will be raising funds for their Lighting Improvement Fund with a special performance from FulaMusa, with $5 of each ticket purchase going to the fund.

Makers Market at Coachman Hotel

The Ladies of the Mountain are presenting their 2nd annual Makers Market from 12-4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27, at the Coachman Hotel.

The market will bring together a variety of local makers, artists, and vendors from the South Lake Tahoe area that will be selling their creations. The market will also have live music and drink specials.

Parking is available along Manzanita Avenue.

For more information, visit coachmantahoe.com .

Heritage Days at Tallac Historic Site

From 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays this summer, the Tallac Historic Site is hosting Heritage Days on the Pope-Baldwin Estates for free opportunities for family friendly activities throughout the cultural site.

There are many options for learning and fun at the site, ranging from guided tours to basket weaving, and historic games like croquet and tug-a-war and visits to historic buildings.

The Tallac Historic Site is located on 1 Heritage Way in South Lake Tahoe.

For more information, visit thegreatbasininstitute.org/tallac-historic-site .

History presentations continue at Wylder Hotel Hope Valley

Wylder Hotel Hope Valley continues to host their historic presentations that are free and open to the public, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, with “There It Is … Take It.”

The presentation will cover the history of the construction, intrigue, and long-reaching effects of the Los Angeles Aqueduct, which diverts almost the entire Owens River in California’s Eastern Sierra Nevada region to the city, over 300 miles away.

For more information, call 760-920-8061.

Music at the Castle, Subra’s Serenade

Starting at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Subra Doyle will be performing and serenading guests at the Vikingsholm Courtyard at DL Bliss State Park on 7585 Highway 89.

The evening will include a wine bar and twilight reception at one of the most unique bars in Lake Tahoe.

Tickets for this event are $40 per person, and parking is included. Reservations are required and seating is limited to 30 guests,

This event is sponsored by the Sierra State Parks Foundation, and members of the organization receive $5 discounts on tickets.

For more information, visit sierrastateparks.networkforgood.com/events/42423-music-in-the-castle-subra-s-serenade .

Live performances Dave Matthews, Keith Urban, Eric Church

The live music continues at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys starting with Eric Church on both Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27-28.

Both shows will begin at 7 p.m. and will be opened by Paul Cauthen.

The rescheduled show still has a limited number of tickets available on Ticketmaster.com ..

Church has spent the last year releasing new music and is ready to shake the stage on the south shore with singles like “Hell of a View” and “Some Of It.”

At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Dave Matthews Band will be performing under the stars at the arena for all ages. The band, which has planted over 2 million trees with its partnership with the Nature Conservancy, is offering the opportunity to donate an additional $2 per ticket to plant a tree with the conservancy’s tree planting campaign.

Tickets are still available, including general admission tickets starting at $135 (plus taxes/fees) each.

Kieth Urban will hit the stage at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 1-2. The four-time Grammy winning artist will visit the basin on his first world tour in four years.

Tickets for the event are available starting at $69.50 (plus taxes/fees) online. All shows have a clear bag policy.

For more information, visit caesars.com/harveys-tahoe/shows .

Boathouse Theatre Fundraiser at Valhalla featuring FulaMuse

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Valhalla Boathouse Theatre will be hosting a fundraiser with special guest FulaMuse. With every ticket purchase $5 will go towards the Boathouse Theatre Lighting Improvement Fund.

Valhalla is trying to raise $10,000 to complete the lighting project. They are replacing the 30-plus year old lights with new LED lights.

FulaMuse is a combination of Sarah Nutting and Karisha Longer of MaMuse and Mamadou Side and Walter Strauss of Fula Brothers, who’ve come together to create heartfelt rhythms to uplift the body and soul. Tickets to the event are $40 and available online at valhallatahoe.showare.com .