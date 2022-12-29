Tahoe Action: Meet the Artist show at Marcus Ashley; Trivia, bingo at Alibi

Marcus Ashley Gallery Meet the Artist Art Show

Marcus Ashley Gallery is hosting a Meet the Artist Art Show from 12-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 30-31, with artist Steve Barton.

Barton will be unveiling his newest pieces at the gallery, along with hosting live paintings throughout the weekend. This event is free to the public and all are welcome.

To RSVP your spot at the show visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/steve-barton-meet-the-artist-and-live-painting-december-30th-31st-tickets-475349933447 .

Trivia and bingo at Alibi Ale Works

Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House is hosting Bingo with Richie Ronne at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. Bring your own food and choose from the wide variety of beers on tap at the Public House and play bingo with your friends and family.

Bingo is free to participate in and it’s encouraged to bring all of your friends.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Public House will be hosting Trivia! with Richie. This free event invites teams of four to compete in pop culture trivia.

The kitchen will be open and the beer will be flowing so make sure to stop on by and check it out.

To learn more about either event visit alibialeworks.com/incline-public-house .