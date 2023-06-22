Tahoe Action: Meet the Artist show, Music in the Park, music festival, Wild Tahoe Weekend event, Comedy show on tap

Marcus Ashley Galley Meet the Artist Art Show

Marcus Ashley Gallery will be hosting a variety of events throughout the summer, starting with a Meet the Artist show with Forrester Archer for 12-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 23-24.

This free event invites guests to celebrate the Summer Solstice with a new solar themed collection from Archer, along with live Tesla coil demonstrations both days at 2:30 p.m.

To RSVP your spot to this event visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-the-artist-forrester-archer-june-23rd-24th-tickets-617844959907.

Music in the Park at Tahoe Paradise Park

Get groovy at Music in the Park at Paradise Park all summer long starting at 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 23, with Bison, an acoustic string band, set to play first.

There will be multiple shows throughout the summer, all of which are free. Donations are welcome, and funds will go towards enhancing park amenities.

There will be food, plenty of live music, and the opportunity to socialize with the local community.

Paradise Park is located at 1011 E. San Bernardino Ave.

Wild Tahoe Weekend at Taylor Creek

Get ready for a wild time at the 12th annual Wild Weekend hosted by the Tahoe Institute of Natural Science, the Great Basin Institute, and the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

The weekend will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24, with the 11th annual Lake Tahoe Bird Festival at the Taylor Creek Visitor Center.

This free event will include hourly guided bird walks, visit with live birds of prey, information and presentations on migratory bids, bird crafts and games, a live falconer, rehabbed birds, and more.

The fun will continue at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 25 with the Native Species Festival at the Taylor Creek Visitor Center.

This free festival invites guests to get outdoors and learn about the many native plants and animal species of the Lake Tahoe basin.

Walks will be led by field professionals, and there will also be educational booths.

To learn more visit http://www.tinsweb.org/calendar .

Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers Music Festival at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

The Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers music festival will be coming to the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys beginning at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

The lineup for this nostalgic show includes Jimmy Eat World, Yellowcard, Plain White T’s, and Just Friends, among many others.

General admission tickets are on sale on ticketmaster.com stating at $159, with prices subject to change. There is a clear bag policy for this show. No large purses, bags, backpacks, or fanny packs will be allowed.

To purchase tickets visit http://www.isforloversfestival.com/lake-tahoe .

Peek Nightclub inside Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Peek Nightclub is back for summer 2023 with an incredible lineup of DJs at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, starting Friday, June 23 at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

DJ’s on deck include Brody Jenner, Young Joc, and Soulja Boy. VIP tables are available, and feature some of today’s most highly touted nightclub amenities.

Upscale, fashionable attire is required to enter this 21-plus come.

To reserve a VIP table and learn more visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/things-to-do/nightlife/peek-nightclub .

Lake Tahoe History Talks at the Beach

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, the Lake Tahoe Historical Society will be hosting a Tahoe History Talks on the Beach with the Borges Brothers.

This free talk will share the history of John C. Fremont, the Virginia City water supply, and the Bonanza, a popular television show set in Tahoe that ran from 1959 to 1973.

While the talk is free, donations are appreciated. This is open to the public and suitable for all ages.

To learn more visit laketahoemuseum.org .

Tahoe iMPRoV Comedy Players at Valhalla Lake Tahoe

The Tahoe iMPRoV Comedy Players will be performing at the Boathouse Theater at Valhalla Tahoe at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.

The group will be celebrating they 30th anniversary with a return to their roots, meaning each show of the season will start with a comedy sportz matchup. That portion of the show will be structured just like how the show was in 1993.

Tickets to the show are $20 for adults and $12 for children. This is a family-friendly show.

To learn more visit valhallatahoe.showare.com/orderticketsarea.asp?p=413&a=7&src=&_ga=GA1.3.625452896.1683139989&_gl= .

Live at Lakeview

Provided/Leslie Shultz

The free summer concert series on the beach, Live at Lakeview, returns at Lakeview Commons starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29.

This weekly concert series hosts free live music and art on the beach, along with a variety of local merchants and delicious food options. There will be amphitheater style seating and breathtaking views of the lake from the beer garden.

Proceeds from the beer garden will continue to support the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe.

The fun will start off with a blues and rock show from Lantz Lazwell & The Vibe Tribe with Porterhaus, who will be opening along side Patrick Walsh all summer long.

There will be a free bike valet, and guests are invited to hike or bike to the event.

To learn more visit liveatlakeview.com .

Live music at Glasses Wine Bar

Andre Chevalier will be performing his classic cover hits at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 14 at Glasses Wine Bar in Incline Village.

Come by and request a song, sit back, and enjoy a glass wine while Chevalier plays the night away on his guitar.

Reservations are recommended for good seating. To learn more visit glasseswinebar.com .

Tahoe Birdies Putting Contest at Higher Elevation

Higher Elevation in Incline Village will be hosting a putting contest to kick off the Last Sundays of Summer events at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 25.

There will be a vendor village from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., with the disc golf contest beginning at 12 p.m.

To learn more visit http://www.facebook.com/events/s/tahoe-birdies-putting-contest/614495514075956 .

Bike Kitchen and live music at Alibi Ale Works

Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House will be hosting multiple events throughout the weekend, starting with the TRPA Bike Kitchen at 4 p.m. Friday, June 23.

Help fix up donation bikes and learn how to tune and repair your own with friends and TRPA. This free event is open to all.

The fun will continue at 9 p.m Saturday, June 24, with Dusty Green Bones Band performing live for all.

This five piece electric new grass group from the Bay Area formed in the winter of 2013 and have been perfuming together ever since. Their touring has brought them to the Incline Public House for a night of great tunes and fun memories.

To learn more visit alibialeworks.com/incline-public-house .

Ben Bailey at the Crystal Bay Club Casino

Ben Bailey will be performing live at the Crystal Bay Club Casino in the Crown Room at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 29.

Bailey was key in the hit series “Cash Cab,” driving for over 550 episodes, earning multiple Daytime Emmy awards.

This seaside, 21-plus show is $25 for general admission and $40 for preferred seating in groups of two.

Doors will open to the show at 7 p.m.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit devildogshows.com .