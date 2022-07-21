Tahoe Action: Music, events all around the lake

Live at Lakeview is approaching the mid-way point of its summer season of concerts. This Thursday will feature a reggae lineup at Lakeview Commons in South Lake Tahoe.

Provided/Kurt Rix

Three day music festival at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

This weekend, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in South Lake Tahoe is hosting a three day music festival from Friday-Sunday, July 22-24, featuring three separate unique genres of music: bluegrass, electronic dance music and reggae.

Beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, Good Vibez and Prentertainment will present Bluegrass and Beyond Music & Art Festival, with headliners including Phil Lesh & Friends, Leftover Salmon, Dirtwire, Lil Smokies, and more. The all-ages event will be held in a lush, 30,000 square feet lawn of grass with beautiful shade structures and sails, a vendor village with arts, crafts, clothing, festival merchandise, and food and beverage offerings.

Tickets are on sale now and range between $79-$99 for general admission, and $179 for VIP which includes seating at the Front-of-Stage viewing area, private food and beverage vendors, and more.

Starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Bass Camp Festival V will be back for the fifth year with three stages and over 40 artists to perform, with headliners including Slander, Adventure Club, and Flux Pavilion.

Along with multiple stages, the festival will see the Dancetronauts and their famous “Bass Station” Sound Ship return, along with a Silent Disco, all grass fields and shade structures, a vendor village, and an interactive artist paint wall.

Tickets for general admission range from $59-$99, with the VIP experience available for $179.

The all ages event will end at 11 p.m., and in/out access is not permitted.

The festival will end at noon on Sunday, July 24 with the Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival, which will feature Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, SOJA, Tribal Seeds, and more, and is presented by California Roots and PR Entertainment.

General admission tickets are $115, and tickets for general admission to Bass Camp V and the Reggae Fest are available for $167.

To learn more about the three festivals, visit the links below:

bluegrassbeyond.com

basscampfest.com

laketahoereggaefest.com

Taste of Gold

Enjoy an idyllic Lake Tahoe summer evening at the Taste of Gold event from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 23, on the Community Play Fields adjoining the Lake Tahoe Community College campus in South Lake Tahoe.

For ages 21 and over, a night of connecting with old and new friends is available at Taste of Gold, with food from local restaurants, beer from local breweries, and wine from California wineries.

New to the event, the Henry Undercover Band will be performing for the night. Easy parking access will be available, and tickets will be available the day of the event for $125. Tickets reserved online prior to 5 p.m. on July 22 will be $110.

For more information, visit ltcc.edu/giving/tasteofgold.php .

Valhalla festival features Eric Henry Andersen Band

The Valhalla Boathouse Theatre will be featuring the Eric Henry Andersen Band at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, as a part of their Valhalla Art, Music & Theatre Festival.

Tickets for general admission cost $35, and parking is limited at the Valhalla and often fills by 6:30 p.m. Additional parking is available by the Green Gate on California State Route 89.

Eric Henry Andersen is an award-winning songwriter and has opened for well-known artists including Train, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, and Allen Stone, among others. He recently released his first solo project since 2012 titled “Holding Space,” a collection about love, loss, and transitions.

For more information, visit valhallatahoe.showare.com/orderticketsarea.asp?p=369&a=7&src=&_ga=GA1.3.316714647.1651613327 .

Arts & Crafts Show at South Lake Tahoe Middle School

Join vendors with friends and family from Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, July 31 to enjoy the outdoor Arts & Crafts Show hosted at South Lake Tahoe Middle School. The show will feature several vendors with quality and arts and crafts for sale.

Special Tastings, events at Echo inside Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel

Join the Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel from 3-6 p.m. on Friday July 22, in Echo Restaurant for a special tasting of Firestone Walker 805 Brewing Company. The free tasting will kick off events at the hotel this month, with a second special tasting of Deschutes Beer from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, July 28.

A special paint and sip with Ronnie Stanton will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, at Echo will finish off events for the month. With only 30 spots available, the $55 ticket will include a spot in the session, canvas, paint, wine, and light snacks.

To reserve tickets, email snancollas@tahoeresorthotel.com .

Miranda Lambert at Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

Country music star Miranda Lambert will be performing at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 at Harveys in South Lake Tahoe.

The show was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, but was rescheduled due to safety concerns surrounding fires in the area.

The arena will be honoring all tickets that were bought for the original show, and limited tickets are still on sale online atcaesars.com/harveys-tahoe/shows .

Twain at Tahoe at the St. Patrick’s Outdoor Amphitheater

Head over to the Incline Village/Crystal Bay Visitors Center to pick up your tickets to the Twain at Tahoe presentation at St. Patrick’s Outdoor Amphitheater from 5:30-7 p.m. on Friday, July 22.

The event is hosted by McAvoy Layne, who is said to be a fantastic representation of Mark Twain.

Tickets are available for $20, and those who attend should bring a picnic basket.

For more information, visit the IV/CB Visitor Center, call 775-832-1606, or visit ghostoftwain.com .

Classical Tahoe returns to the North Shore

Classical Tahoe is back at the Sierra Nevada University campus in Incline Village for four weeks of classical music and jazz performances on the beautiful stage built on campus.

The series will continue at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 22, with the Lake Tahoe Symphonic Reflections: World Premiere, followed by Haydn, Schubert, & Wagner at on Saturday, July 23.

To learn more and buy tickets, visit classicaltahoe.org .

Darin Talbot Live

Darin Talbot will be performing at the Grand Lodge Casino Hyatt Regency at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 22 with a unique blend of comedy and music. The performance will be free.

Talbot is known for performances and tours all around the basin, bringing his unique outlook on life into his comedy with a fusion of music that anyone would enjoy on a Friday night.

For more information, visit grandlodgecasino.com.

Live music at Glasses Wine Bar

Glasses Wine Bar will be hosting Martin & Vargas for those 21-plus starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 for a night of Spanish guitar and complete relaxation.

Enjoy a glass of wine and support a local business this weekend, where reservations are recommended. To learn more, visit glasseswinebar.com .

Tainted Love at Crystal Bay Club and Casino

Join the band Tainted Love at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 at the Crystal Bay Club and Casino to enjoy the best of the 80’s live in Lake Tahoe.

Tickets to the 21-plus event are $25 (plus taxes/fees). The show is general admission and has no assigned seating.

For more information, visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .

Live Music at Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House

Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House will have live music from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday. July 24 featuring Kat Heart Duo as a part of their Sunday Sunshine Sessions.

The summer series features a variety of different artists on the beer garden stage with beer and food available for sale. For more information, visit alibialeworks.com/incline-public-house .