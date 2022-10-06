Tahoe Action: Night ride, Harvest Fest, wedding show, live music at Stateline on deck
Harvest Fest South Lake Tahoe Library
Join the South Lake Tahoe Library from 11 a.m-2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, for some fall fun at the Harvest Fest. All ages are welcome to the fun, with trick-or-treating on the agenda, along with a photo booth and pie giveaways. Kids are encouraged to dress up in costumes.
This event is free and will be held at South Lake Tahoe Library.
Corral Loop Trail Night Ride
Head over to the Corral Loop Trail at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, for the Corral Night Ride. The ride is welcome to all ages and is free to Tahoe Area Mountain Bike Association members.
Tickets for non-TAMBA members are $20.
There will be a costume contest, so bring your friends and your best costume and get ready for a night of spooky fun.
To purchase tickets and learn more, visit tamba.org/upcoming-events/corral-night-ride.
The Silversun Pickups at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe
The Silvers Pickups will be performing at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in the South Shore Room.
Tickets are on sale starting at $32.65 on Ticketmaster.com. This is a 21-plus event. Doors to the venue open at 7 p.m.
The Silver Pickups just released their sixth studio album Physical Thrills which features some of their most stunning songs yet. The group will still be coming to the stage with their unique, familiar sound, now enhanced with previously-unexplored fixtures at play.
For more information, visit caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows.
Easton Corbin at Bally’s
Bally’s Lake Tahoe will be hosting Eastone Corbin in the Showroom at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Doors to the venue open at 7 p.m., and minors must be accompanied by an adult 21-plus. Children under 6 are not permitted to the show.
Tickets are still available starting at $45 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com.
Corbin is known to grace the stage with his memorable baritone and unique blend of traditional and modern country music, and will be bringing his number one singles including “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll With It” with him.
For more information, visit casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/events-calendar.aspx.
Wedding Show at Lake Tahoe Golf Course
Fall in love at the Lake Tahoe Golf Course this Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Fall Wedding Show. From 11 a.m.-2 p.m., mingle with some of Tahoe’s best wedding and event vendors. Samples of decor and refreshments will be provided. In addition amazing booking incentives will be running throughout the event.
This event is free to attend, and the first 50 brides will receive swag bags.
For more information contact amckeen@laketahoegc.com or call 530-577-0788 x3.
