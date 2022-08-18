Tahoe Action: Plant/Krauss, live music at CBC, Valhalla; Bloody Mary comp, Drag Brunch this weekend

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will be taking the stage at Harveys Outdoor Arena to continue a summer of music by the lake. Tickets are available.

Drag Brunch at Bloom Bar and Lounge

The Hard Rock Hotel has announced that they will be extending their Drag Brunch at 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays through Sept. 10. For $85, guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat brunch and bottomless mimosas with a fabulous showcase of talented drag stars.

Brunch items will include chicken and waffles, shrimp cocktails, maple glazed bacon and other brunch favorites. The event will also feature endless mimosas.

This event is sponsored by the Boom Bar and Lounge as well as Dreu Murin Productions. For more information, visit showtix.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=221 .

History presentation Saturday at Wylder Hotel

Wylder Hotel Hope Valley is hosting another Lake Tahoe History Presentation at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 that will feature the historic presentation, “Tragedy at St. Francis -The Worst Man-Made Disaster in California History.”

Local historian David Woodruff hosts this event every Saturday from 2-3 p.m. in the Aspen Grove at Wylder Resort. This event is free and family friendly.

For more information, visit wylderhotels.com/events/category/hope-valley .

Robert Plant, Alison Krauss on stage Saturday

The music will go on at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 with performances from Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.

The duo, considered to have two of America’s most iconic voices, will be touring together again following the release of their 2021 collaborative album “Raise the Roof.”

The Raising The Roof Tour still has tickets available starting at $65.95 (plus taxes/fees). There is a strict four ticket purchase limit for this show, as well as a clear bag policy.

The openers for the event are JD McPherson, a rock ’n’ roll revival group that is influenced heavily by old-school R&B and first-generation rock ’n’ roll.

For more information, visit caesars.com/harveys-tahoe/shows .

Tahoe Bloody Mary Competition

The 10th annual Tahoe Blue Vodka Bloody Mary Competition will be returning to South Lake Tahoe from noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. The event will feature 15-plus carefully handcrafted Bloody Mary’s under the sun from the most creative bartenders in the Lake Tahoe, Reno, and Carson City areas. The twist: bartenders can only use Tahoe Blue Vodka.

The competition at Beach Retreat & Lodge at Tahoe will also include multiple live music stages with a DJ and a band, along with satellite beach bars, and food options available.

Tickets to the event are $59.50 (plus taxes/fees), and there are also tickets available for non-drinking guests for $5 (plus taxes/fees).

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/10th-annual-tahoe-blue-vodka-bloody-mary-competition-tickets-335582916537 .

Goose at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Goose’s Dripfield Summer Tour is headed to the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The group recently released their latest album Dripfield and are steadily growing in the music industry with a loyal fanbase and commitment to their work. The American Indie-Groove band are originally from Connecticut, and are unique in their head spinning hooks, technical fireworks, and amazing on-stage chemistry.

Tickets to the event are currently on sale for $76 (plus taxes/fees) and are only available for those 21-plus.

For more information, visit caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

The Jimbo Scott String Band at Valhalla Art, Music & Theatre Festival

Live music continues at the Valhalla Art, Music & Theatre Festival at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, with The Jimbo Scott String Band.

Favorites of the Bay Area’s folk and Americana Scene, Jimbo Scott and his band have been entraining audiences for well over a decade, with his solo work deep in the roots of traditional Tennessee country and bluegrass mixed with Oakland soul.

Tickets to the event are $35 and are available. To purchase visit valhallatahoe.showare.com .

Live music at Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House

The Blues Monsters & Friends will be taking the stage at Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. The Blues Monsters have been taking center stage for over 30 years and are excited to bring their rockin’ blues vibes that originated in the North Lake Tahoe and Reno area.

Tickets to the event are $10 (plus taxes/fees) and are available for purchase online. The show will take place in the Alibi Amphitheater with open seating.

To purchase tickets visit alibialeworks.com/incline-public-house .

Live events at the Crystal Bay Club Casino

The Crystal Bay Club Casino will be hosting events for the entire weekend, starting with No Duh “Tribute to No Doubt” in the Crown Room at 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

The show is $18 in advance and $20 (plus taxes/fees) the day of the show. The 21-plus show is one of the greatest tributes to No Doubt and Gwen Stefani. The night will be fun-filled with covers from the 2000’s era group, and tickets are available for purchase online.

At 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, Donapod will be headlining the Red Room. The band is known for their shows that take fans on a full-out journey, with periods of frenzied dance and times for introspection through melody.

Tickets for the show are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show (plus taxes/fees). The show is 21-plus and tickets are available.

The week will finish at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 with a performance by Fruition with openers Goodnight, Texas. The rescheduled show still has tickets available for $22 in advance and $25 the day of the show (plus taxes/fees). This show is 21-plus.

Fruition’s newest album, Wild As The Night, features a variety of genres ranging from acoustic music to rock ’n’ roll. The Portland, Oregon-based group will be welcomed by the storytelling folk-rock band Goodnight, Texas. For more information, visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .