Tahoe Action: Snapshot Day, Karaoke, Spaghetti Night for Tahoe Arts, Celestial Ball on tap

Keep Tahoe Blue will be hosting the 23d annual Snapshot Day on Saturday, May 20.

Provided/ Keep Tahoe Blue Website

Annual Keep Tahoe Blue Snapshot Day

From 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday, May 20, locals and visitors can be citizen scientists for the day on Snapshot Day, an annual water quality monitoring event that takes place each May.

Join in on the fun to capture the water quality of the Tahoe Truckee Watershed through this hands-on monitoring event beginning at Lake Tahoe Community College, and ending with lunch and fun from 12-1 p.m. after samplings have been finished.

Volunteers of all ages and skill levels are invited to join Keep Tahoe Blue as they sample various sites around South Lake Tahoe.

Keep Tahoe Blue will provide safety and sampling materials, training, snacks, a free lunch, and cool giveaways.

To learn more and RSVP visit http://www.keeptahoeblue.org/events-activities-lessons/23rd-annual-snapshot-day .

Karaoke at Rojo’s Tavern

Rojo’s Tavern will be hosting karaoke at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights for those 21-plus.

This fun-filled night features Midnight Blue Karaoke with over 16,000 updated songs.

Grab a drink, get down and funky, and make sure to tip your DJ.

Bert’s Spaghetti Night – A Benefit for Tahoe Arts Project

Bert’s Cafe is hosting a spaghetti night fundraiser for Tahoe Arts Project from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

There will be two servings; one beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the second beginning at 6:30 p.m. It is $15 a person and a ticket includes spaghetti, caesar salad, garlic bread, soda, and coffee. There will also be a bake sale and wine available by donation.

Tickets are limited and will be available at the door, but can also be purchased at Bert’s Cafe, Tahoe Valley Lodge, or by calling or texting Tahoe Arts Project at 530-542-3632.

To learn more visit http://www.tahoeartsproject.org .

Lake Tahoe School Celestial Ball

Lake Tahoe School is celebrating 25 years of educational excellence with the Celestial Ball at 5 p.m. Friday, May 19 at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe in the Lakeside Ballroom.

Single tickets to this event are $350, and will include dinner and drinks, along with live entertainment, a live and silence auction, and dancing under the stars.

General admission to the opening reception will open at 6 p.m.

To learn more and purchase your ticket visit laketahoeschool.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/2023CelestialBall/tabid/1350735/Default.aspx .

Darin Talbot returns to Glasses Wine Bar

Darin Talbot will return to Glasses Wine Bar at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, before he jets back off to travel the world.

Come by to see the musician play some incredible music and take in the mayhem.

Reservations are recommended. Although the show is free to watch, it’s encouraged to purchase a glass of wine, sit back, and relax.

To make your reservations call 530-270-9463.

Tahoe Teddy Bear Picnic

The 11th annual Tahoe Teddy Bear Picnic from Tahoe’s Connection for Families will be happening at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 21, at Aspen Grove for a day of family fun.

Children can bring their teddy bears or favorite stuffed animals with various activity stations available to hangout at, including the bear birthday station, a doctor’s visit station, a camping station, and more.

General admission is $15 and includes unlimited access to booths and the bounce house, and a bearific ticket is $35, and includes a teddy bear, a backpack, raffle tickets, a juice box, and more.

There will be live music, arts and crafts, face painting, and more. All proceeds will go to Tahoe’s Connection for Families.

To learn more visit http://www.tcfkids.org/events .

Incline Village and Crystal Bay Community Job Fair

Stop by the Incline Village and Crystal Bay Community Job Fair happening for 3-6 p.m. Monday, May 22, in the Incline Village Recreation Center parking lot.

The free event invites anyone looking for a job to come visit with local employers that will be hiring this upcoming summer season.

This event is sponsored by the IVCBA, Raley’s, and IVGID.