Tahoe Action: Snowshoe star tours, live music at Crystal Bay Casino

Rupert Coles

Snowshoe star tours

Tahoe Adventure Company is hosting a snowshoe tour under the starts from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. The snowshoe tour will include a history lesson from knowledgable guides about the area and will be followed by a telescopic tour of the night sky with award-winning astronomer Tony Berendsen.

The tour will be somewhere on the north shore, depending on conditions, and will be announced upon sign up.

The tour is $95 a person, and includes snowshoes, trekking poles, guides, the tours, permit fees, hot drinks, and snacks. The distance is one to three miles, and can be done by children eight and up.

To learn more and purchase your tickets visit tahoeadventurecompany.com/ourtrips/winteradventures/snowshoestartours .

Performances at the Crystal Bay Club Casino

Leroy Virgil and Hellbound Glory will be performing for free at the Crystal Bay Club Casino at 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.

The Crystal Bay Club Casino will be hosting a number of performances, starting with a free show from Hellhound Glory at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.

Hellhound Glory is an American country and roots rockbound originally from Reno, started by the groups lead singer Leroy Virgil. They’re currently touring their newest album The Immortal Hellhound Glory: Nobody Knows You.

The show is for those 21-plus and will be held in the Red Room.

At 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Jelly Bread will be performing for free in the Red Room for those 21 and older.

Jelly Bread is a locally based band delivering a unique style of desert beats with urban tones of funk and rock. The group is known for their exceptional songwriting and storytelling interlaced with four-part harmonies you don’t want to miss.

Dusty Green Bones Band will then be playing for free at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in the Red Room, also 21+.

The band was formed in 2014 and is based out of the Bay Area. The five piece electric new grass group are excited to take the stage for a night of extravagant performances from the rowdy bunch of musicians.

Beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, Groove Session will be jamming out for free in the Crown Room for ages 21-plus.

The show will be one to remember leading up the New Year’s Eve weekend planned at the Crystal Bay Club Casino.

To learn more about these free shows visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .