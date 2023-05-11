Tahoe Action: Special Olympics Plunge, Les Claypool, Reverend Horton Heat at Stateline, comedy show on tap

Special Olympics Nevada’s South Lake Tahoe Plunge

Join Special Olympics Nevada’s efforts to establish an independently run Special Olympics program in Nevada by attending the 2023 South Lake Tahoe Plunge event.

The event will begin with registration at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Round Hills Pines Beach & Marina, and the theme is your best “Independence” themed costume.

The day will include pre-plunge games and activities, before a parade lineup and costume judging contest at 11:30 a.m.. The plunge will begin at 12:30 p.m, followed by lunch and the plunge awards and festivities.

All participants must raise a minimum of $125 and in return will receive a cool shirt, with more incentives with the more you raise.

To learn more visit p2p.onecause.com/tahoe .

Wildfire Safety Expo at South Lake Tahoe Middle School

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue will be hosting the annual Wildfire Safety Expo from 11 a.m.-3 p.m Saturday, May 13 at the South Lake Tahoe Middle School.

This free event is for everyone, and kids are encouraged to attend. Come meet Smokey Bear and learn more about fire safety and preparedness for the 2023 wildfire season.

Multiple agencies will be on site with free swag and valuable wildfire safety information. In addition, food trucks Sombreros and Rad Pizza will be on site as well.

There will also be a static display of local fire apparatus for everyone to take a close up look at.

To learn more visit http://www.readyforwildfire.org .

Reverend Horton Heat at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Bally’s Lake Tahoe will be hosting Reverend Horton Heat in the Blu Nightclub at 10 p.m. Saturday, May 13.

Tickets to this 21-plus show are $55 each, and doors will open at 9 p.m.

The Reverend Horton Heat is the stage name of musician James C. Heath and his Dallas, Texas-based trio.

Known for their rockabilly and psychobilly sound, this trio is ready to put on a fantastic show for all.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/events-calendar.aspx? .

Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade will be at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, May 16-17.

Provided/ Ticketmaster.com

Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

After a 20-year break, Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade is coming to Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, May 16-17 in the South Shore Room.

Special guest Fishbone will be joining for this 21-plus show. Tickets are on sale now starting at $72 with prices subject to change on Ticketmaster.com .

The band features Sean Lennon on guitar, Harry Waters on keys, and Paolo Baldi on drums, along with Skerik on saxophone and Mike Dillon on percussion.

Each night will include a full performance of Pink Floyd’s album ‘Animals.’

To learn more visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

3rd Thursday Comedy Show at Stateline Brewery

Join Stateline Brewery for their fifth comedy show at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, for a night of laughs and liberations.

The 3rd Thursday Comedy show is returning, with limited seats available on a first come, first serve basis.

Tickets to attend are $21 prior to the show, and $25 the day of the show.

Will Brisson will be hosting the event, with headliner Oscar Ovies and featured comedian Lucy Venghaus and guests Ilse Grangaard and Luke Westberg ready to put on a show you won’t want to miss.

To purchase tickets visit http://www.omnitahoe.com/event-details/3rd-thursday-comedy-show-May .

Live music at Crystal Bay Club Casino

The Wailers will be performing at Crystal Bay Club Casino in the Crown Room at 8 p.m. Friday, May 12.

Doors to this 21-plus show will open at 7 p.m., and tickets are $25 in advanced and $30 the day of the show, plus taxes and fees.

Pipe Down will also be performing with The Wailers, who are a reggae band formed by the remaining members of Bob Marley and the Wailers.

To learn more and purchase your tickets visit devildogshows.com .

North Lake Tahoe Science Expo

The 2023 North Lake Tahoe Science Expo is coming to Incline Village High School from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 18-19.

This year, the theme for the expo is biological sciences, with topics for discussion including inheritance and adaptation, organisms and ecosystems, and health and nutrition.

This exciting expo is designed to increase student excitement and interest in science through interactive activities, games, and demonstrations.

The cost to attend is $5 per student, and students from local school districts will attend during scheduled school visits.

To learn more visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu/science-expo .