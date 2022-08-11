Tahoe Action: The Body Show; live music; speakeasy; history presentation on tap

The NPC and IFBB Bodybuilding show is returning to Bally’s Lake Tahoe in Stateline.

Provided/Chris Minnes

NPC Bodybuilding, Figure, Fitness & Bikini at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Get ready for the show people come to see from all over the world this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-14 at Bally’s Lake Tahoe. The NCP National Qualifier Tahoe Bodybuilding, Figure, Fitness & Bikini Show is back for another weekend of beautiful views and people who’ve invested years into their bodies for this competition.

The 2022 show will include the IFBB Pro League Open and Masters in Bikini show, among many others that are still open to compete in.

In addition to the shows, presented by Lean Feast, there is merchandise available to purchase, and an after-party at Opal Nightspot in Bally’s, where athletes get in for free.

To register or buy tickets, as well as view the entire schedule, visit centerpodium.com/tahoeshow .

Provided/Marcello Rostagni

Lake Tahoe History Presentations at Wylder Hotel Hope Valley

Wylder Hotel Hope Valley will continue their Lake Tahoe History presentations at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, for all interested in learning about the Donner Party organizers and survivors.

The free presentation, “Those Who Survived,” will feature Gayle and David Woodruff in a living history event that will see the two take on the characters of James and Margret Reed. They will recount the tale of their courageous efforts to save the lives of 45 of the 81 people who were trapped in the early season snowstorms of the Sierra Nevada Mountains during the winter of 1846-47.

For more information, visit wylderhotels.com/events/category/hope-valley .

Vatican Speakeasy at the Pope Estate at Tallac Historic Site

The Tallac Historic Site will be hosting a Vatican Speakeasy at the Pope Estate from 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.

Enjoy drinks, snacks, music, and dancing all in the 1920s style, and truly get in character for a night of living history.

The event is free.

Guests must know the password to buy “special” drinks at this speakeasy, and the password is available in the museum prior to the event.

Guests are encouraged to wear their best 1920s attire. All money made from the event will benefit the Tallac Historic Site. The event is not suitable for children.

For more information, call Tallac Museum at 530-541-5227. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Sunday.

Achilles Wheel Trio will be performing at the Valhalla Arts, Music & Theatre Festival on the Grand Lawn on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Provided/John Taber

Live music at Valhalla Art, Music, & Theatre Festival

Achilles Wheel Trio will be headlining at the Valhalla Art, Music, & Theatre Festival on the Grand Lawn starting at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug 14.

The trio includes Paul Hamm, Jonny Mojo, and Shelby Snow, who are singer/songwriter originally from the Northern California that specialize in world music and rock and roll, along with a combination of country and bluegrass.

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, Earles of Newton will be performing at the Boathouse Theatre. The electric gypsy jazz band, also from Northern California, has earned a reputation as a feature band with the potential to fill any dance floor.

Tickets to both of events vary, and are available online at valhallatahoe.showare.com .

Annual Lake Tahoe Summit

The one of a kind bi-state summit is back to bring together elected officials, policy makers, federal agencies, the private sector, and locals to collaborate and address environmental problems facing the Tahoe Basin.

The event will be hosted at Sand Harbor Nevada State Park by Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen from 10 a.m. – noon, with registration for the event opening at 9 a.m., with the option to attend this virtually as well.

White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy will give the keynote address for the event, and other elected officials including California Senator Alex Padilla.

Registration is required beforehand, and on-site parking will not be available, so it’s encouraged to use public transportation or the TART shuttle service to get to the event. The Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition will also be in attendance and will offer a bicycle valet service for those coming via the Tahoe East Shore Trail.

For more information, visit takecaretahoe.org/events/25th-annual-tahoe-summit-virtual .

Local Author Todd Borg at the South Lake Tahoe Library

The South Lake Tahoe Library is hosting award-winning author Todd Borg at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. The author, known for the Owen McKenna mystery thrillers, will be returning to the library with his 20th novel, Tahoe Moon.

The free evening will be filled with mystery, writing types, and Tahoe locals. The book sale and signing will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the free presentation beginning at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit eldoradolibrary.org .

Music on the Beach, a benefit for Tahoe Arts Project at Tahoe Lakeshore Lodge & Spa

Starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Tahoe Lakeshore Lodge & Spa, Tahoe Arts Project will present Music on the Beach, a benefit for the Tahoe Arts Project.

The evening will include a raffle to support performing arts in schools and communities.

Guests are welcome to bring food, drinks, blankets, and chairs. Pets are not allowed.

This event is free, with a suggested donation of $20. The event will begin at 6 p.m., with music featuring Niall McGuinness, Trey Stone, and John Shipley will begin at 7 p.m..

All proceeds will benefit Tahoe Arts Project, the local nonprofit. For more information call 530-542-3632.

UC Davis Tahoe Summer Speaks Series

Boeger Winery, located in Placerville, will be joining the UC Davis Environmental Research Center in Incline Village for a unique presentation of unique varietals of wine and microclimates at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.

This 21-plus event will be presented by UC Davis alumnus Justin Boeger, and ticket cost is $55 a person. Advanced registration is required, and ticket purchased includes wine tasting and heavy appetizers.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.. To learn more and purchase your tickets visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events .

Fundraiser for Tahoe PAWS and TLC 4 Furry Friends

Tahoe PAWS and TLC 4 Furry Friends are coming together from 4:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 to raise money to support the two organizations aimed at supporting animals.

The emergency animal response/search and rescue team is excited to host music at Casey’s for free, with donations welcome and appreciated.

Ditch Weed Harvest will be performing while food and drinks are served, as well as free samples and swag to be available, and raffles throughout the event.

All are welcome at the event, including dogs. This event is sponsored by Casey’s, located at 212 Elks Point Rd in Zephyr Cove, along with Dog Dog Cat, Max’s Pet Supplies and Gifts, and Pet Station.

For more information visit tahoepaws.org .

Tastes of Incline

The P.E.O (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Chapter AC supporting local scholarships will be hosting the annual Taste of Incline event at the Chateau in Incline Village from 4:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Presale tickets are $75 and can be bought at The Potlatch. Tickets will also be available at the door for $80.

Restaurants in the community will participate in this event, along with silent and live auctions. During the event, scholarships will be given out to local women stay in the community, which is the organization’s main goal.

For more information, call 775-832-8086.