Tahoe Action: The Flaming Lips, One Night of Queen, Winter Burlesque, annual Crab Feed, live music on tap

The Flaming Lips will be performing at Harrah's Lake Tahoe starting at 8 p.m. Friday, March 3 in the South Shore Room.

Provided/Ticketmaster.com

The Flaming Lips at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

The Flaming Lips are performing live at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. Friday, March, 3 in the South Shore Room.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $89.83 on Ticketmaster and are subject to change.

This show is 21-plus and there will only be general admission standing room for the show.

The Flaming Lips are an American rock band from Norman, Oklahoma that formed in 1983. The group is known of the psychedelic sounds and beautiful lyrical compositions, and are ready to give an incredible show.

To learn more visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Rock Hard Presents: Winter Burlesque

Dreu Murin Productions is bringing back Winter Burlesque at the Bloom Bar & Lounge at the Hard Rock Tahoe at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays beginning March 3-4.

Rock Hard Burlesque is an erotic mixture of classic and modern rock and roll songs, seductive dances, and risqué aerialists.

This 21-plus show is $40, with a VIP option for $50. Tax and fees are not included in ticket price.

To learn more and purchase your tickets visit showtix.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=230 .

3rd annual Crab Feed at Hard Rock

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is hosting their 3rd annual Crab Feed at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in the Revolution Ball Room.

Tickets to the feed are $79 per person and includes a full meal, one drink tickets, and one wristband. Tables seats for up to eight per group can be purchased.

There will be live music, along with a cash bar available.

Menu items include a traditional house salad with ranch dressing, corn, potatoes and crab chowder, a Dungeness crab with warm butter and fresh lemon, and a variety of desserts.

To purchase tickets visit showtix.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=233 .

One Night of Queen at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen and The Works will be happening at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe in the South Shore Room at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 5.

Tickets are on sale on Ticketmaster starting at $45.41, and prices are subject to change.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., and children under six years old are not permitted.

This show will feature your favorite Queen hits including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are The Champions,” and “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.”

To purchase tickets, visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Caltucky at Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House

The Road to Winter WonderGrass continues with Caltucky Band at Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4. This free show will include giveaways including Winter WonderGrass general admission tickets, Tram Jam tickets, and Grass After Dark tickets.

Best known as a local gold country region band, Caltucky blends bluegrass, country, and soul music.

To learn more about the show visit alibialeworks.com/incline-public-house.

Live music at Crystal Bay Club Casino

Devil Dog Productions and Skull & Roses presents Pink Talking Fish with special guests Jerry’s Middle Finger at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3 & 4.

Tickets to this 21-plus show are $25 in advanced and $30 the day of the show.

Pink Talking Fish is a hybrid tribute band that pulls from Pink Floyd, Talking Heads, and Phish. The band always brings something fresh and exciting to fans, and will bring

To purchase tickets visit devildogshows.com/fri-march-3rd-2023-skull-roses-presents-pink-talking-fish-w-special-guests-jerrys-middle-finger-in-the-crystal-bay-club-casino-crown-room-21-on-sale-dec-16th .