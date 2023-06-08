Tahoe Action this week: Pink Floyd laser show, Seussical at LTCC, Brewfest, UFC viewing party, live music

Yoga on the beach with Lake Tahoe Yoga

Soak up the sun with Lake Tahoe Yoga at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays throughout the summer, as well as at 5:30 p.m. on Fridays at Nevada Beach.

Sessions will vary between active Hatha and slow Vinyasa flows, and it is $25 per person to sign up. Lake Tahoe Yoga asks that you register before attending to reduce the need for transactions on the beach.

Practice will be held on the sand, so bring a beach towel instead of a mat. Classes are suitable for all ages and abilities.

To learn more, visit http://www.laketahoeyoga.com/beachyogalaketahoe.html .

LTCC Theatre presents Seussical

Lake Tahoe Community College Theatre is bringing “Seussical” to Duke Theatre starting at 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, with multiple shows scheduled throughout the next two weekends.

Tickets are $17 for students and faculty, and $22 for general admission. Additionally showings include 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 7 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17, with the final show at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 18.

The show follows the elephant Horton and his neighbor Gertrude McFuzz as they protect Whoville from danger. Directed by Erik Baker with musical direction by Donna Aston, this show is perfect for the whole family to enjoy.

To purchase tickets visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/seussical-musical-performance-by-the-ltcc-players-tickets-637507631487 .

Heavenly Village Brewfest

The 6th annual Heavenly Village Brewfest is retuning at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10, with plenty of fun planned for those 21-plus.

This event will feature 15 breweries, along with multiple different spirits and kombuchas and live music.

The fun will continue with lawn games, paint and sip sessions, and soda tastings for those looking for a sober experience.

Tickets to this event are a $40 donation, with a portion of proceeds going to Christmas Cheer. Ticket purchase includes a wrist band to taste and a commemorative glass.

Breweries present include, but aren’t limited to, South of North Brewing Company, Elysian, Revision, Fifty Fifty Brewing Company, and Sierra Nevada Brewing Company.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/6th-annual-heavenly-village-spring-brewfest-tickets-492145058117?aff=erelexpmlt .

Free UFC Viewing Party at Harveys, Hard Rock

Center Bar at Hard Rock Lake Tahoe is hosting a free UFC viewing party at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10.

This 21-plus event will bring together friends to watch the Nunes vs Aldana and Oliveira vs Dariush fights, with limited seating available, so make sure to get there early and ready to party.

For VIP bottle service call 775-589-7789.

To learn more visit hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/events/ufc-288 .

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular Show

Enjoy a night of extravagance and fun at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular show at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe in the South Shore Room.

This hit multi-media laser and light show is a must see and is considered to be a cult classic, presenting the music of Pink Floyd as you’ve never seen before.

Tickets are on sale on ticketmaster.com starting at $31.65, with ticket prices subject to change. This is an all ages show. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

To learn more visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows ,

Wet Woody Wednesday

The tradition lives on with Wet Woody Wednesdays at Riva Grill all day, all night, all summer on Wednesdays.

Enjoy a discounted Wet Woody with friends and an incredible view on the lake.

To make a reservation visit http://www.rivagrill.com .

Ladies Chip & Sip Golf Clinic and Mixer

Kick off the Incline Village golf season and meet other ladies at the Ladies Chip & Sip golf clinic at 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, at the Mountain Golf Course.

For $10, participate in the clinic that will be happening, along with gaining access to special discounts and raffles throughout the event.

There will be appetizers and drink specials for purchase, including drinks from Fizzy Beez, a company run by two women.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Register online at yourtahoeplace.com.

Live music at Glasses Wine Bar

Doug Coomler will be at Glasses Wine Ba at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10, where he will be playing light jazz on the saxophone with his musical partner Nick on the piano.

Reservations are recommended for this jazz night event, where it is free to watch, but also recommended to purchase a glass of wine while you enjoy.

To learn more visit glasseswinebar.com .

Theater performance at Incline Village Library

The Bruka Theatre for Children is presenting their original play “The Paramount & Sometimes Wildly Ridiculous History of Nevada” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 at the Incline Village Library.

This whimsical and wild journey will take children through the history of the state of Nevada, with the chance to participate in each performance, ensuring that every show is unique.

Registration is recommended, as space is limited. Priority will be given to those who register.

To save your spot visit http://www.washoecountylibrary.us/libraries/incline-village.php .

Sunday Sessions at Incline Public House

Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House will begin their summer Sunday Sessions with Kat Heart at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11, in the Alibi Amphitheater.

Shows will be happening every Sunday in the afternoons, with acts lined up for the entire summer.

Kat Heart is a one woman show with incredible vocals and outstanding skill on the guitar. A nurse by day, and a mother of six, this act is one of passion and love and one you don’t want to miss.

To learn more visit alibialeworks.com/incline-public-house .