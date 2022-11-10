Tahoe Action this week: Radium Girls, Guilty Christmas plays, live music, brunch & beats

Jonathan Scales Fouchestra will be performing for free at the Crystal Bay Club Casino at 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

Radium Girls at Lake Tahoe Community College’s Duke Theatre

Black Ice Theatre Company is bringing “Radium Girls” by D.W. Gregory to Duke Theatre at Lake Tahoe Community College at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, with additional dates on Saturday, Nov. 12, and Thursday-Saturday Nov. 17-19. There will also be a matinee performance beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $17 for students. The show is based on a mysterious true story that takes place in 1926 and is a wry examination of the commercialization of science and the American obsessions with the pursuit of health and wealth.

The show is directed by Brandon McCarthy and tickets are on sale.

For more information, visit http://www.blackicetheatreco.com .

Brunch + Beats at AleWorX Stateline

AleWorX Statline will be hosting Brunch and Beats from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, with the fun happening this weekend, Nov. 11-12. The event will feature mimosas, a menu including prime rib for breakfast, and the true Tahoe apres lifestyle. Fist-pumping beats will be playing throughout the brunches from DJ Scenick and treats will be available for purchase.

To learn more, visit laketahoealeworx.com/stateline .

Warren Miller’s Daymaker Film at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Warren Miller’s 73rd annual film “Daymaker” will be playing at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe in the South Shore Room at 4 p.m., and again at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Tickets are $18 (plus taxes/fees) with general seating admission. The film follows the biggest days in Miller’s world through the season, with location features including Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Utah, Canada, Greece, and Switzerland. The film will take fans on a journey to peaks far and wide while following those like Michelle Parker, Katie Burrell, Hana Beaman, and more.

To learn more, visit warrenmiller.com/events/harrahs-south-lake-tahoe .

History Speaker Series in Hope Valley

Wylder Resort Hope Valley is continuing its Eastern Sierra history series at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, with “Going for the Gold- Lake Tahoe and the Olympics.”

The 50-minute slideshow will present history on Alex Cushing and the State of California and how they brought the 1960 Winter Olympics to the Lake Tahoe area, along with Walt Disney, who brought the Olympics to the world.

This week’s free presentation will be inside the heated tent at Wylder Resort. The Resort will be offering a special lunch along with its regular menu during the program.

For more information call David Woodruff at 760-920-8061.

‘Guilty Christmas’ at Valhalla Boathouse Theatre

The “A Guilty Christmas” play is returning to Valhalla Boathouse Theatre at 7:30 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 20.

The play was created in 2002 by David Hamilton and Mark D. Williams called “Guilty Pleasures” and was a fast-paced musical written specifically for the Lake Tahoe audience. Look for songs about winter driving, running for city council, and quarantine. A giant finale with practically every traditional Christmas song out there will finish off the night.

Tickets to the show are available for $25.

To learn more, visit valhallatahoe.showare.com .

Live music at Bowl Incline

There will be live music at Bowl Incline on Fridays, with mixed musicians for each event. Performances will be hosted on the outdoor patio, where the fire pits will be going, the outdoor bar will be open, and bocce ball and corn hole will be available to play.

Music will be playing from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

To learn more visit http://www.bowlincline.com/event-calendar .

Live music at Crystal Bay Club Casino

The Crystal Bay Club Casino has a full lineup this weekend, starting with DENM and Boostive with Jakob Nowell in the Crown Room at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.

The 21-plus show is $20 in advance (plus taxes/fees) and $25 (plus taxes/fees) the day of the show.

DENM is a producer, songwriter, and musician highly sought-after in the indie music scene, with influences from Slightly Stoopid and Sublime.

At 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Jonathan Scales Fouchestra will be playing for free in the Red Room for those 21 and over.

Scales is one of the most innovative steel pannists on the planet, and his newest release PILLAR is a testament to the grit and tenacity he possesses.

To learn more, visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .

Tahoe Talks at Incline Village

The Incline Village Library will be hosting a roundtable discussion from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. The discussion will surround States vs. Federal rights.

The talk will be led by guest experts, and the goal of the program is to share first-hand information and share experiences with fellow community members in a non-charged setting.

Incline Village Library Washoe history talk

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Incline Village Library will be host a talk about the History and Culture of the Washoe Peoples.

The free talk will help those who live in the Washoe Tribes in the aboriginal homelands today gain a greater understanding of what the landscape, wildlife, and people who lived here were like in the past and how they preserve their way of life today.

Pre-registration is required and can be done at events.washoecountylibrary.us/event/9544068 .