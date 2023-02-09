Tahoe Action this week: Ski with a Ranger, Puppet Art Theater, Trivia Snowshoe Hike, spirit tastings, live music

Ski with a ranger at Heavenly Village at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. on Fridays this winter season.

Provided/USFS

Ski with a Ranger at Heavenly Mountain Resort

The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit has announced the return of Ski with a Ranger at Heavenly Village for skiers and snowboarders.

Tours will depart from Tamarack Lodge at the top of the Heavenly Gondola at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Friday through the end of March, weather permitting. The next tour will be hosted Friday, Feb. 10. The tour lasts approximately one hour and no reservation is needed to attended. Participants in this free program must be intermediate level of riding and must provide their own lift tickets.

Tours are led by Forest Service conservation staff and volunteers through a cooperative effort between Heavenly Mountain Resort and the Lake Tahoe Visitor Authority’s Explore Tahoe Visitor Center.

For more information, or to become a volunteer, contact Adilene Negrete at 530-543-2790 or adilene.negrete@usda.gov .

Puppet Art Theater Company at Lake Tahoe Community College

Lake Tahoe Community College is hosting the Puppet Art Theater Company for a free show featuring Art Grueneberger at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 in the Duke Theater.

The Puppet Art Theater Company performances hundreds of times a year for families all over, from theaters to festival to public events all around California.

The Three Little Pigs, friendly for all audiences, is full of laughter with a keen sense of humor and a flair for drama. Donations will be accepted during the event.

To learn more, visit http://www.tahoeartsproject.org .

Castle Rock Tree Trivia Snowshoe Hike

The Sugar Pine Foundation and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association are teaming up for for a Castle Rock Tree trivia snowshoe hike from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

This moderate, leisure snowshoe trek is $5 per person, and will go to Castle Rock before looping back to the Kingsbury North Trailhead. Throughout the hike, experts will reveal trivia facts about the world of trees in Lake Tahoe. The hike will include a stop for lunch.

Those attending should bring their own lunch, snacks, and a camera. Hikers should also bring their own snowshoes and trekking poles, but can borrow pairs if needed. Dress accordingly to the weather and layer up.

To learn more, visit tahoerimtrail.org/event/tree-trivia .

Sunday FundRaise at Flatstick Pub

Flatstick Pub is back with another Sunday Fundraise, and will be teaming up with the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe this month.

Every Sunday for the month of February, Flatstick Pub will be donating $1 for every beer and $1 for every mini golf game to the Boys & Girls Club to give back to the city’s environment and community.

Guests can also learn from representatives from the club about how their efforts meet the challenges of their mission head on.

Spirit Tastings at the River Grill on the Lake

Riva Grill is bringing a special whiskey tasting featuring High West Whiskey at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, with a fantastic view of the lake and plenty of appetizers to pair with.

Tickets to the pairing are $10 per person, or free with the purchase of a signature cocktail. Guests must be 21-plus to attend.

To learn more, visit http://www.rivagrill.com .

Live music at Crystal Bay Club Casino

The Crystal Bay Club Casino has a fun line-up scheduled for the next week, starting with The Polish Ambassador with special guests at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11.

Tickets to the 21-plus show are $35 in advanced and $40 the day of, plus taxes and fees. The shows will be hosted in the Crown Room, with special guest Kr3ture the first night and El Papachango the second. Doors will open at 8 p.m. both nights.

The Polish Ambassador wears is many things, including a musician, producer, beat smith, recording artist and more. Today, TPA is among the premier EDM/live crossover artists in the country, and is ready to bring an electrifying performance to the north shore.

Later in the week, the Road to WonderGrass continues with The Kitchen Dwellers with special guest Lindsay Lou will be performing in the Crown Room.

The show will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, with tickets on sale for $18 in advanced and $23 the day of the show. The show is 21-plus and is apart of the Road to WonderGrass presented by Travel North Tahoe Nevada.

Kitchen Dwellers, originally from Montana, are known for their twist bluegrass, folk, and rock sound that embodies the scenic landscape of their home.

To learn more and purchase tickets for any of these shows visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .

Elizabeth Pitcairn in concert with Tahoe Symphony

Elizabeth Pitcairn will be performing from 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Cornerstone Church in Incline Village with the Tahoe Symphony Orchestra. General admission to the show is $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, and free for youth under 23, with many other seating options available.

Pitcairn will be performing a concerto with “attractive melodies and colorful virtuosity and orchestration” on the violin with the orchestra. Following her performance, the orchestra and chorus will perform Mendelssohn’s Elijah.

To learn more, and purchase tickets, visit tickets.tahoesymphony.com/events/tahoesymphony/830179/r/website#.

Glasses Wine Bar Sipping for School and live music

Glasses Wine Bar will be supporting Incline Village in a Sipping for School. The bar will be donating 20$ of all wine sales every Wednesday of the months of February and March to Incline Elementary School. No discounts will be available on those days.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Glasses will be hosting Martin & Vargas for a night of live music. The duo have a unique Mediterranean-style music that transports your should to the warm, beautiful sunshine.

Reservations are recommended for this event.

To learn more visit glasseswinebar.com/events .