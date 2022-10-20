Tahoe Action: Todd Snider at Bally’s, Witch’s Night Out, history talks this weekend

Todd Snider will appear at Bally's this weekend.

Provided/Visit Lake Tahoe

Todd Snider at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Todd Snider is coming to Bally’s Lake Tahoe on the south shore from 8-10 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 22 with special guest Ray Wylie Hubbard as a part of his American Troubadour Tour.

The South Lake Tahoe show will help celebrate Snider’s 27-track concert album “Live: Return of the Storyteller” which released on Sept. 23. The album captured the last year during his first shows back after restrictions from COVID-19 were lifted, and is a one-of-a-kind snapshot of that singular moment in music history.

Tickets to the show are currently on sale at ticketmaster.com and start at $25 (plus taxes/fees). The show is 21-plus, but minors can be accompanied but someone over 21 and children under 6 are not permitted.

Doors to the show open at 7 p.m. and the music will begin to flow at 8 p.m.

Among a career-spanning setlist, Snider’s 2022 tour and new album both find him sharing powerful remembrances and tributes of those he met and lost during the pandemic.

“Among those touching tributes, as typical for Snider, he also shares a plethora of signature “stoner fables” from the road: conversing with haunted ghost children in California, raising hell with the inventor of Crocs in Montana, misadventures in the woods behind Johnny Cash’s house in Tennessee,” said Shore Fire Media’s Samantha Moreno.

To learn more and to purchase tickets visit ballys.com/lake-tahoe/entertainment.htm .

Witch’s Night Out at the Hangar Taproom

Grab your brooms and witch’s wardrobes for Witch’s Night Out from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Hangar Taproom and Bottle Shop hosted by Wildwood Makers Market.

This fun, community event is free to enter. There will be several craft vendors on site, with Halloween decor set up and themed items for sale, raffles, contests like a Cackle Contest, a DJ, and an Instagram Photo Booth.

In addition, there will be food trucks on site and beverages for sale. Everyone who comes dressed as a witch gets to pick a prize from the spooky cauldron.

To learn more visit thehangarlaketahoe.com .

Atmosphere – Party Over Here Tour at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Atmosphere’s “Party Over Here” Tour is coming to Bally’s Lake Tahoe with doors opening at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20. This 21-plus show is happening in Bally’s Showroom at 8 p.m. with Blimes X Gab and Plain Ole Bill opening.

General admission tickets are available on ticketmaster.com for $30 each (plus taxes/fees) and the show is standing only.

Atmosphere is a hip-hop due from Minneapolis, Minnesota consisting of rapper Slug and DJ/producer Ant. The duo came together in 1996 and has since released 12 studio albums and ten extended plays.

To purchase tickets visit casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/events-calendar.aspx? .

Lake Tahoe History Talks at Camp Richardson Resort

Join the Lake Tahoe Historical Society for their October Fireside Chat at historic Camp Richardson Hotel from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 for free. Donations are accepted.

Lake Tahoe educator and historian Dr. David Borges will speak on the topic of some of the mobsters and the ne’er-do-wells who piled their trade on Tahoe. Stories of local mob and mafia ties like Baby Face Nelson, John Birges, and the 1980 Harveys Tahoe Bomber will be told, bringing the connections of early gambling in the basin to light.

To learn more visit laketahoemuseum.org .