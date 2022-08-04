Tahoe Action: Train at Harveys; Day in Paradise; live music at Crystal Bay Club, Valhalla

Train is performing on Friday at Harveys.

Provided/VisitLakeTahoe.com

Train at Harveys Outdoor Arena

Grammy winning band Train will be performing at the Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series at Harveys Outdoor Arena at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, with openers Phillip Phillips and Thunderstorm Artis. The all ages event still has tickets available starting at $59.50 (plus taxes/fees).

This show was previously scheduled for Sept. 3, 2021, and all originally bought tickets will still be honored for the show.

Train, originally from San Francisco, has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 list since the release of their debut self-titled album, and have continuously released popular hits including “Hey Soul Sister,” “Drive By,” and “Drops of Jupiter.”

For more information, visit caesars.com/harveys-tahoe/shows.

South Lake Tahoe Optimist Club’s ‘Day in Paradise’ at Tahoe Paradise Park

The annual “Day in Paradise” event hosted by South Lake Tahoe Optimist Club is returning to Tahoe Paradise Park from 12-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

Events for the day include free kids’ games, a car show, a silent auction, and duck races that begin at 1 p.m.

In addition, there will be food trucks, live music, and a beer garden.

This event is free to the public. To learn more, visit tahoeoptimist.com/index.html .

Live Music at Crystal Bay Club Casino

On Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6, the Crystal Bay Club Casino will be hosting Sundays at Midnight and Mustache Harbor in the Casino Crown Room.

At 8 p.m. Friday, Sundays at Midnight will be playing for free for those 21-plus. The San Diego cover band specializes in rock and alternative music from The Stones.

At 9 p.m. the following night, Mustache Harbor will be playing for those 21-plus in the Crown Room, with tickets on sale for $17 if bought in advance, and $22 the day of the show.

The group has been thrilling audiences for over a decade with their hardcore soft rock, covering music from the 1970’s and 80’s.

For more information, visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .

Live Music at the Valhalla Art, Music, and Theatre Festival

Renegade Orchestra will be performing at the Valhalla Boathouse Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. Enjoy a night of the unique take on symphony music.

General admission tickets are $35, and must be reserved ahead of time.

For more information, visit valhallatahoe.showare.com .

Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day

Keep Tahoe Blue is partnering with the USFS Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit to host the Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day Strike Team event, which will see participants head out to the Meyers recreation trails in South Lake Tahoe to help restore impacts from the Caldor Fire.

From 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, volunteers will help restore the land used commonly for hiking, and will be provided with equipment, training, snacks, and giveaways.

To participate in this free event, registration is required beforehand online. Volunteers should wear sturdy, closed toe shoes with long pants and long sleeves, and a face mask if you are unvaccinated.

For more information, visit keeptahoeblue.org/events-activities-lessons .

Tahoe Blue Crew Training

Join the in-person training hosted by Tahoe Blue Crew to learn how to become a Blue Crew Leader.

This free training requires reservations ahead of time, and will teach future leaders how to adopt a litter hotspot and collect data for the site, along with how to develop and approach your personal planning and execution of Blue Crew efforts.

The training will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, in South Lake Tahoe. For more information, visit keeptahoeblue.org/events-activities-lessons .