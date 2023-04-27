Tahoe Action: Trivia nights, Karaoke, community ski race, Dead Head Fridge on tap

Himmel Haus Trivia Night

Spend a night out on the town at Himmel Haus for their trivia nights, happening at 9 p.m. Wednesdays.

Join with up to six people and go head to head in a match of random knowledge. Subjects can range from science to music and everything in between.

It is free to participate in trivia. Sit back, have a beer, and enjoy with friends.

First place wins a two liter boot of draft bier.

To learn more visit http://www.himmelhausslt.com .

Party at Opal Ultra Lounge

Come party at Opal Nightclub at Bally’s Lake Tahoe from 10 p.m. until dawn on Friday and Saturday, April 28-29.

Take a night out on a town at Opal, where ladies get in for free for the first hour.

This is a 21-plus venue.

Enjoy an incredibly sensual atmosphere with just the right amount of stimulation to get your heart pounding.

VIP bottle service is available by calling 775-450-6373.

Karaoke at Rojo’s Tavern

Rojo’s Tavern will be hosting karaoke at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights for those 21-plus.

This fun-filled night features Midnight Blue Karaoke with over 16,000 updated songs.

Grab a drink, get down and funky, and make sure to tip your DJ.

Diamond Cup Community Ski Race

Diamond Peak Ski Resort will be hosting the Diamond Cup Challenge Saturday, April 29. Provided/Diamond Peak Website

Diamond-Peak-Website-1

The Diamond Cup Challenge at Diamond Peak Ski Resort will be happening from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

This family-friendly community race benefits the Diamond Peak Ski Team, and is fun for all ages and levels of experience.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. in the Main Lodge, with on-hill registration on Coyote Road beginning at 9 a.m.

The races will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a party of the deck from 1-3 p.m.

The day will finish with an end of the season ski team party that will finish up at 6 p.m.

To register for any of the races online, visit dpst.ticketspice.com/diamond-cup-ski-race .

Deer Head Fridge at Crystal Bay Club Casino

Deer Head Fridge will be performing at Crystal Bay Club Casino at 10 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Provided/ Deer Head Fridge Facebook

Deer Head Fridge will be performing live at the Crystal Bay Club Casino at 10 p.m. Saturday, April 29 in the Red Room.

This 21-plus show is free. Doors will open at 9 p.m., and there is standing room only.

Deer Head Fridge is a garage born band from California pioneering the modern day class of rock and roll. Their sound is rooted in rock, blues, folk, and country, creating a musical testament of life.

To learn more visit devildogshows.com .