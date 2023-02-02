Tahoe Action: Ullr Fest; Broadway Live fundraiser; The Woods Brothers, Dark Star Orchestra, California Honeydrops on stage

The Wood Brothers will be performing at Bally's Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

13th annual Ullr Fest Parade and Community Party

The 13th annual Ullr Fest, Parade, and Community Party will be happening Friday, Feb. 3 at the Diamond Peak Ski Resort for a community celebration while raising funds for the Diamond Peak Ski Team.

This free event will include a torchlight parade, bonfire, music, raffles, food, drinks, and more. Come dressed in your best Ullr attire, as the event is named for the Scandinavian god of winter and snow. Ullr hats will be available for purchase while supplies last.

Parking and admission to this event will be free. Food, drinks, raffles, and merchandise will be available for purchase.

This event will be outdoors, so dress warm.

The following evening from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, the fun will continue with the Diamond Peak Ski Education Foundation Winter Apres Party will be happening at Bowl Incline. This fundraiser invites guests to dress to impress in their favorite apres ski outfit to enjoy a silent a live auction, along with great food and axe-throwing.

Eat, meet, greet, and donate and help support the Diamond Peak Ski Team.

Tickets to the fundraiser are $125 per person. Donations can be made online, and there will be an online auction as well.

To learn more about both events visit http://www.dpsef.org/2022-ullr-fest .

Broadway Live Goes to the Movies Fundraiser

“Broadway Live Goes to the Movies” is coming to South Lake Tahoe for two nights only and will be raising money for the Black Ice Theatre Company and the Barbara Kelly Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Shows will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-4 at the South Tahoe Association of Realtors building. There will be music played by the Broadway Live Ban as well as some backing tacks, where the group will be covering iconic songs from movies over the years with a great crew of vocalists.

Tickets to the show are $25 a person. Guests can enjoy wine, beer, and snacks, which will be for sale.

To purchase tickets to the Friday, Feb. 3 show visit http://www.blackicetheatreco.com/p/broadway-live-goes-to-the-movies-february-3-7-30pm .

To purchase tickets to the Saturday, Feb. 4 show visit http://www.blackicetheatreco.com/p/broadway-live-goes-to-the-movies-february-4-7-30pm .

Guided Snowshoe Hike Sugar Pine Point State Park

State Park Interpreters will lead Nighttime Guided Snowshoe tours in Sugar Pine Point State Park from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 to explore the natural and cultural history around Hellman-Ehrman estate and the Lake Tahoe shoreline.

There will be a beginner’s clinic at 5 p.m. for those new to showshoeing, with the hike starting at 5:30 p.m. The program will last around one and a half hours and costs $50 per person. Children 12 and under are $25. The cost includes snowshoe rentals, park entrance, the hikes, and lots of fun. Make sure to dress warmly, layer, and wear winter boots.

This event is sponsored by West Shore Sports and all proceeds will benefit the Sierra State Parks Foundation’s educational programming. Ticket sales are final, and purchasing a ticket means you also agree to be photographed.

To reserve your spot visit sierrastateparks.org/events .

The Wood Brothers at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

The American roots band The Wood Brothers will be performing at Bally’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 with special guest Taylor Ashton to open.

Doors to the show will open at 7 p.m. Minors must be accompanied by an adult 21-plus and those under six will not be admitted.

Tickets to the show start at $25 each and are available on Ticketmaster.com . Prices are subject to change.

The band consists of brothers Chris and Oliver Wood, as well as multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix. Their music is a combination of folk, gospel, blues, and jazz.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/events-calendar.aspx?date=2/1/2023&display=list .

Dark Star Orchestra at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Dark Star Orchestra will be performing at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 in the South Shore Room for those 21-plus only.

Tickets are currently on sale on Ticketmaster.com starting at $36.23. Prices are subject to change.

Dark Star Orchestra is a tribute band to the legendary group The Grateful Dead, and have been forming together since 1997. Their shows recreate song performances straight from historic set lists played by the original group, and offer their own interpretation and improvisations of memorable shows.

To purchase tickets visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

The California Honeydrops at Crystal Bay Club Casino

The Crystal Bay Club Casino will be hosting The California Honeydrops in the Crown Room for two nights at 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-4. Tickets to the 21-plus shows can be purchased for $35 in advanced and $40 the day of the show (plus taxes/fees).

The California Honeydrops are celebrating their fourteenth year together with their latest studio album release Soft Spot. Known for bringing vibrant energy and infectious dance-party vibes, the band is ready to raise the roof at these well waited for shows.

To learn more visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .

Family fun at the Incline Village Library

Calling all teens! The Incline Village Library will be hosting Tens Tuesday in The Lounge at the library, where teens will create custom Valentine’s Day cards for free.

Teen Tuesday will be happening from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Snacks will be available, and a Circuit cutter will be used to create cards.

Make sure to hangout for Bingo Night at the library at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. All ages are welcome to join this family-friendly fun every first Tuesday of the month.

There will be chances to win a fun prize. Pre-registration is not necessary, but can be done at events.washoecountylibrary.us/event/9536918 .

UC Davis Tahoe Science Lecture Series

The UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center will be hosting a Tahoe Science Lecture Series talk titled, “Why is a third of food wasted worldwide?” form 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

Tickets to this presentation are $10 for general admission and free for students and staff. Refreshments and a no-host bar will be available until 6 p.m., when the lecture begins.

The talk will be led by assistant professor in the Department of Food Science and Technology at UC Davis, Ned Spang.

To learn more and purchase your tickets visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events/why-third-food-wasted-worldwide .