Tahoe Action: Wallflowers, Christopher Cross, Fire Fest, Tallac After Dark, Fall Festival on deck

The Fall Fest will bring together families and fun this Saturday, Oct. 1 at Lakeview Social beginning at 11 a.m.

Provided/Mike Peron

Tallac After Dark

Join Tallac Historic Site volunteers and staff for an interpretive tour through the American Spiritualism Movement from 7-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, from Oct. 5-21. Discover why so many have tried to speak to the dead and how they did it, with history of seances to Ouija.

Tickets to the tour are $15 for an adult and $10 for children 12 and under. The tour will begin in the Tallac Museum Courtyard and end inside the Pope House. There is no heat in the house, so dress for cold weather.

For more information, call 530-541-5227.

Wallflowers, Christopher Cross at Harrah’s

The Wallflowers are headlining Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 in the South Shore Room. Doors to the event open at 7 p.m., and children under 6 years old are not allowed at the venue.

For the last 30 years, Jakob Dylan has led rock’s most dynamic and purposeful groups and they are coming to put on a show made up of timeless songwriting and storytelling mixed with modern musical attack of melodies.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster starting at $54.58 (plus taxes/fees) and are subject to change.

The following night, Christopher Cross brings his 40th Anniversary Tour to the South Shore Room starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

After making history with his 1980 self-titled album and receiving five Grammy awards, Cross is celebrating all that brought him to this moment with a major tour featuring hits like “Sailing” and “Say You’ll Be Mine.”

Tickets to the event are available on Ticketmaster for starting at $59.17 (plus taxes/fees) and are also subject to change.

To learn more visit Harrah’s website at caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Firefest at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Firefest returns from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, outside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Stateline. This free event is a great opportunity for families to learn about fire safety and conservation while having fun.

This event is sponsored by the Lake Tahoe Kiwanis Club and is an annual event hosted by local fire agencies from all around the basin along with Tahoe Resource Conservation District, Cal Fire, and South Tahoe Public Utility District and the USDA Forest Service.

This event highlights all of Tahoe’s safety agencies and creates a day celebrating fire and life safety for children and families. Helicopters will land directly at the event and there will be multiple different interactive demonstrations and a bounce house.

Barbecue and beverages will be available for purchase from Kiwanis Club along with snacks at family-friendly prices.

Fall Festival fundraiser

Lake Tahoe Education Foundation presents the annual Fall Festival Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Lakeview Social.

The free family-friendly event will have fun activities throughout the day to support the enrichment grants for South Lake Tahoe Performing Arts and the STEM programs at schools. Activities include pumpkin painting, yard games, costume contests, live music, food and drinks, and a root beer float creation station.

In addition, vendors will be present along with a raffle happening throughout the event.

To learn more visit ltedf.org .

South Lake Tahoe Multicultural Celebration

The inaugural South Lake Tahoe Multi-Cultural Celebration will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Bijou Community Park. Join the City of South Lake Tahoe and the Multicultural Committee to learn about and celebrate different cultures through art, music, food, and entertainment.

This free one day event will feature cultural displays and live performances, kids’ activities, vendor booths, and food trucks.

Live performances include an Opening Prayer Ceremony, Eagle’s Wings Pageant Dancers, Gboze Drum and Dance, and more. The Eagle Wings Pageant Dancers were formed in 2006 and will be featured at the event. The group is made up of dances of all ages from Native tribes throughout the Nevada.

To learn more visit cityofslt.us/1251/Multicultural-Celebration .

Live music at Glasses Wine Bar

Tom Barker will be performing at Glasses Wine Bar in Incline Village starting at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Barker will play tunes from the 70’s, 80’s and current tunes with his guitar, and is also open to taking requests to make a show his crowd wants to see.

To learn more about his free performance and see other events at Glasses Wine Bar visit glasseswinebar.com .

Live music at Crystal Bay Club Casino

Crystal Bay Club Casino is hosting Ibibio Sound Machine with Terror Jr. in the Crown Room starting at 8 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 1. The 21 and over show is $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show (plus taxes/fees).

The group will be performing from their fourth studio album Electricity, which is considered their most progressive album.

This is the first studio album produced by the group with external producers since their formation in London in 2013 by lead Singer Eno Williams and saxophonist Max Grunhard. To purchase tickets visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .