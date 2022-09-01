Tahoe Action: Wine tasting event; history series features Whittell; Jack Johnson on stage

Jack Johnson will be performing for two nights at Stateline.

History series at Valhalla to feature George Whittell

Historian David Woodruff presents Eastern Sierra history in the Valhalla Grand Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.

Sit back and relax with Woodruff as he assumes the character of one of the wealthiest men in the United States in the 1930s, George Whittell, who kept an African Lion for a pet, built one of the most beautiful pleasure crafts to navigate Lake Tahoe, entertained former presidents, and unintentionally conserved a large portion of Lake Tahoe lands for the public to enjoy today.

The 60-minute program is free at Valhalla Grand Hall, Tallac Historic Site. 1 Valhalla Rd, South Lake Tahoe.

For more information, call 530-541-4975.

A history presentation at Valhalla will feature Elia and George Whittell.

Wine Country in Heavenly Village

From 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, Heavenly Village will be presenting Wine Country in the Village in South Lake Tahoe to sample unique wines from California.

Wristbands to the event are $40 and include a commemorative wine glass to sample from from 14 different California wineries.

Limited tickets are available. A portion of proceeds will go to Christmas Cheer, a nonprofit that provides food and clothing to families and individuals in need.

This event is sponsored by Dreu Murin Productions, and tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/wine-country-in-the-village-california-wines-tickets-95547867243 .

Jack Johnson playing two shows at Harveys

Jack Johnson will be at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys for two nights with special guest Ziggy Marley for the Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series.

At 6:45 p.m. on both Sunday and Monday, Sept. 4-5, Johnson will be performing music from his Meet the Moonlight 2022 Tour, marking another artist’s journey back into live music following COVID.

Tickets to the shows are limited and vary in pricing, with $2 of each ticket price going to support the environment to carbon offset projects and All At Once nonprofit partners working on environmental issues in the basin.

Johnson has released seven studio albums, most recently his 2017 album “All the Lights Above it Too.” To learn more about Johnson and his efforts to save the environment head over to his website at jackjohnsonmusic.com .

To purchase tickets visit caesars.com/harveys-tahoe/shows .

Ski Consignment Sale this weekend

The biggest consignment sale of the year will be happening daily from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. this Labor Day weekend at the annual Start Haus Ski Consignment Sale.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 2, hundreds of high quality used skis will be lined up for sale, including for backcountry, powder, all-mountain, and race skis, among others. In addition, there will be a wide range of ski gear to suit up the entire family.

The event will be happening through Monday, Sept. 5, at Start Haus Bike & Ski located at 11410 Deerfield Dr., in Truckee.

For more information on the sale visit starthaus.com/ski-consignment-sale .

Alpen Wine Festival at Palisades Tahoe

The 32nd annual Alpen Wine Fest is returning to Palisades Tahoe in The Village from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, presented by Palisades and Uncorked.

The event will bring together over 40 wineries and a lineup of live music for an all-inclusive wine tasting with friends and family.

The event will see all proceeds go to the nonprofit Can Do MS, which delivers health and wellness education programs to families living with multiple sclerosis. Ticket purchase includes a wine glass, all-inclusive tasting, and those tasting must be 21 or over.

Tickets purchased in advance are $40, and tickets purchased at the door are $50. Early bird ticket purchase ends Sept. 3.

For more information, visit palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities .