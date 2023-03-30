Tahoe Action: WinterFest, Photos with Easter Bunny, Wild & Scenic Film Festival, Easton Corbin this weekend

Easton Corbin will be at Bally's Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1 in the Showroom.

Provided/ Bally’s Website

Subaru WinterFest 2023 at Sierra-at-Tahoe

Sierra-at-Tahoe is welcoming back Subaru WinterFest all day Saturday, April 1 through Sunday, April 2, in the Solstice Plaza.

This free, one-of-a-kind event offers live music and a weekend full of fun. Live acts on Saturday include Caltucky and Broken Compass Bluegrass, and Sunday will finish off with local favorite Bison.

In addition, there will be raffles presented by haman/kardon.

To learn more about this event visit http://www.sierraattahoe.com/event/subaru-winterfest-2023 .

Photos with the Easter Bunny at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Take photos with the Easter Bunny early this holiday season at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe Arcade from 12-6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, April 2.

Photos are $10 per 5-inch by 7-inch or two of $15. Get one free photo with a $100 play card purchase. Photos will be professionally printed.

To learn more visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/things-to-do/arcade#.YjO503rMKUk.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival at Lake Tahoe Community College

Join the Sugar Pine Foundation for an afternoon of award-winning and awe-inspiring films from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at Lake Tahoe Community College’s Duke Theater.

The Sierra Nevada Alliance Wild & Scenic Film Festival tickets are $25 a person, and $10 for youth under 10 years old. Student tickets with an ID are $15.

In addition, you can watch the show from home beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and it will be streaming for five days.

Guest speaker and filmmaker Anthony Cupaiuolo will be in attendance where he will share his film “An Everest in Tahoe” and speak to the audience about his connections to stewardship and responsible recreation.

From 7-10 p.m. Saturday, April 1, thee will be an after party at South of North Brewing Company with CB Radio that will feature music, drinks, a raffle, and snacks. Bring proof of your purchase from the main film festival and get an extra raffle ticket. All are welcome to this free event following the show.

To learn more visit sierranevadaalliance.org/wild-scenic-film-festival/#tickets.

Easton Corbin at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Easton Corbin will be performing in the Showroom at Bally’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1.

This show was originally scheduled for Oct. 8, and previously purchased tickets for this show will be honored for the new date.

Minors must accompanied by an adult 21-plus and children under 6 will not be admitted.

Tickets to the show are currently on sale starting at $45 a person, and ticket prices are subject to change.

Corbin has been gracing stages with his memorable and unique blend of traditional and modern county music for more than a decade, and will be embarking on a new musical chapter with his recent sign to Stone Country Records.

To learn more about the show and purchase tickets visit casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/events-calendar.aspx?date=4/1/2023&display=event&eventid=2067656 .

League to Save Lake Tahoe’s Volunteer Kickoff Open House

Join the League to Save Lake Tahoe as they kick off their 2023 volunteer season with a training and open house event from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 6, a the League to Save Lake Tahoe Education Center and Store.

Learn more about the league’s programs and 2023 volunteer opportunities in an open house setting while grabbing a bite to eat, sipping on a drink, and enjoying music.

During the event, guests will be able to create their own profile and register for upcoming events. There will also be information booths set up, and the opportunity to learn how to start you own Tahoe Blue Crew.

This event is completely free to attend and open to all. To learn more and sign up to attend visit http://www.keeptahoeblue.org/events-activities-lessons/volunteer-kickoff-event .

Dummy Downhill at Diamond Peak Ski Resort

Join Diamond Peak for their 21st annual Dummy Downhill beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1.

Participants will build a dummy on skis or snowboards that gets launched off a big jump while spectators are able to watch the unique characters fly down the hill or crash hard.

This signature spring event is Diamond Peak’s biggest party of the year, and is free for all to come watch. A panel of celebrity judges and the public will evaluate the dummies at the Base Lodge, followed by the dummy launch and the awards ceremony.

To register, visit http://www.diamondpeak.com .

TOCCATA Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus 17th Annual St. Matthew Passion series

The 17th annual St. Matthew Passion series performed by the Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will be happening form 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at St. Francis of Assisi.

All performances offer free admission in general seating, and donations are appreciated.

Performances will be conducted by Maesto James Rawie. Composed in 1727 and lost for over 20 years, Bach’s St. Matthew Passion is widely regarded as one of the greatest masterpieces to grace the Baroque sacred music.

To learn more and register for your seat visit http://www.tickettailor.com/events/tahoesymphony/867908? .

IV Quad Makerspace at Incline Village Library

Join the IV Quad Makerspace group from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, April 6 to participate in their monthly activity of customizing your own water bottle.

Each first Thursday of the month, the IV Quad is open to the public and is staffed by library employees who will offer assistance and instruction on how to use the tools in the space, which includes Cricut machines.

Bring you favorite photo or design that you created saved on as a .jpg or .png on a flash drive or smartphone.

Children under 13 must have an adult guardian with them at all times, and registration is required for this event.

To learn more and register email John Crockett at jcrockett@washoecounty.gov jcrockett@washoecounty.gov .

Country Mondays with Line Dancing at Alibi Ale Works

Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House will be hosting Country Mondays with line dancing lessons led by Casey Turak beginning from 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 3, and continuing on Mondays throughout the month of April.

The evening will include two line dance lessons, along with the potential for a short Country Two Step lesson.

Bring a friend, partner, or just yourself to these free lessons.

To learn more visit alibialeworks.com/incline-public-house .