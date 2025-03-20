Tahoe Adventure Film Festival Golden Camelot Award 2025

Each year, the Tahoe Adventure Film Festival (TAFF) brings together the Tahoe tribe consisting of athletes, filmmakers, outdoor enthusiasts, and storytellers for a high-energy celebration of adventure culture. Founded by legendary climber and entertainer Todd Offenbacher, the festival is more than just a film showcase—it’s a gathering of the people who push limits, redefine what’s possible, and inspire the next generation of explorers and adventurers.

At the heart of TAFF is the Golden Camalot Award, a prestigious honor given to individuals who have pioneered, inspired, and contributed to the adventure community in extraordinary ways. Past recipients include icons like Alex Honnold, Royal Robbins, Tommy Caldwell, Glen Plake, Jeremy Jones, Doug Stoup, Scott and Robb Gaffney, and other legends—people who have shaped the very fabric of adventure sports.

In 2025, the Golden Camalot Award was presented to filmmaker, adventurer, and Tahoe local Stein Retzlaff.

For Stein, this award is a full-circle moment, deeply connected to the place that raised him. Growing up in Lake Tahoe, Stein was a multi-sport athlete with a relentless drive, he spent his childhood pushing boundaries in the mountains, learning from his parents, his brothers Thor and Wulfe, and the close-knit Tahoe community that shaped his spirit.

His journey as an adventure storyteller is rooted in his connection with mentors like Douglas Stoup who opened his eyes to the world of Antarctica and the Arctic. Todd Offenbacher has also shaped Stein’s character and mentality when approaching the mountains and life. He is eternally grateful for mentors in athletics, business, filmmaking, and philanthropy. Without these mentors, his family, friends, and the Truckee-Tahoe Community, Stein wouldn’t be who he is today

The Golden Camalot Award is named after the essential climbing protection that has safeguarded adventurers for decades—a fitting symbol for those who have not only pushed boundaries but have also laid the groundwork for others to follow. Stein embodies that spirit. His films and expeditions aren’t just about the landscapes; they’re about the people, the friendships, the hardships, and the lessons that come with every summit and every setback.

In receiving the 2025 Golden Camalot Award, Stein joins a legendary list of adventurers who have shaped the outdoor world. But more than anything, this award is a testament to the Tahoe community, his family, and the mentors who fueled his journey.

Tahoe has been the greatest place on Earth to grow up. It has been a teaching playground for everything—the mindset, the passion, the drive. This award belongs to every person who pushed me, inspired me, and believes in me.

Stein’s journey is far from over. From the frozen peaks of Antarctica to the jungles of the Amazon, he continues to chase stories, chase adventure, and chase what it means to live. And as long as there are wild places left to explore, his camera—and his spirit—will be right there.