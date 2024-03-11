Tahoe Art League calls for artists for mural projects

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Following up on three successful murals from last year, the Tahoe Art League is doing another round of murals this year. They are looking for a local artists to design and create murals. The theme this year is We Belong.

There are several high visibility walls along U.S. 50 that artists can chose from including: the wall of the liquor store that faces the carwash near the intersection of Tahoe Keys blvd and US50 (where a faded mountain mural currently exists), the side of the Jade Garden building adjacent to Bears Den also near the intersection of US50 and Tahoe Keys, the side of the Freshies Building (where Tahoe Rising Yoga Center is), and the section of wall on Elements Gym on the right hand side of the front entrance (at US50 and Sierra Blvd).

Proposed design with an estimated budget must be submitted by email to info@talart.org no later than 11:59 on Wednesday, March 27 – though they may be reviewing on a rolling basis to help expedite the selection process. For questions and specific submittal requirements, please contact Rebecca Bryson through info@talart.org . A full Request for Proposal with more details can be found on the Tahoe Art League Website at talart.org .

Finally, if you are a local business and/or building owner with a high visibility wall and are interested in having a mural on your wall, please contact us at info@talart.org .