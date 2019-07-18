Tahoe Art League hosting grand reopening for art center

Tahoe Art League is hosting a grand reopening of its art center, and the public is invited.

The reopening is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 18.

Meet exhibiting artists including LoRita Ungar, Jeanette Reed-Lawson, David Foster, Rasjad Hopkins, Ellen Nunes, Bryan Yerian, and Colleen Sidey.

The Tahoe Art League Art Center is located at 3062 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

Later this month, the Tahoe Art League kicks off its 13th annual Artist Studio Tour.

The tour runs July 26-28 and Aug. 2-4 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pick up brochures and maps at the TAL Art Center and at local businesses throughout the Tahoe area including Emanate Gallery and Scott Forrest Fine Art Studio. More information can be found at TALart.org/studiotour.html.

The Tahoe Art League was established in 1964. It is as a nonprofit dedicated to promoting art and art education.

For information and to join the Tahoe Art League, go to TALart.org.