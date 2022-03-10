Tahoe Art League offering cash prize for new logo design
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Art League is updating its logo and is offering a cash prize to whoever has the best design.
The League is seeking modern, original designs that represent the thriving art scene in South Lake Tahoe.
Anyone can make a submission.
The prize is $500 and free membership into the art league.
Designs are due at 4 p.m. Friday, April 1.
For more information, visit talart.org or email info@talart.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Tahoe Art League offering cash prize for new logo design
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Art League is updating its logo and is offering a cash prize to whoever has the best design.