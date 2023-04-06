Tahoe Art League seeking artists for mural project

From left to right: Rebecca Bryson, Annie Walker, and Scott Forrest celebrate the 'Sierra Juniper' art mural completed in October 2022.

Madison Schultz/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Art League is looking for a local artist/artist teams to design and create murals. The theme is “Health, Healing and Transformation” as we emerge from a rather challenging last few years — including this past winter.

There are several high visibility walls artists can choose from including: the east wall of Integrity Locksmith (across from Grocery Outlet), west side of the Freshies Building (where Tahoe Rising Yoga Center is), the east side of the Tahoe Art League gallery (next to the historical society), the front, upper section only of the large east wall of Elements Gym (at US50 and Sierra Blvd). Most of the walls are 200-square-feet or less.

Proposed design with an estimated budget must be submitted by email to info@talart.org no later than 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, though we may be reviewing on a rolling basis to help expedite the selection process.

For questions and specific submittal requirements, contact Rebecca Bryson through info@talart.org . A full Request for Proposal with more details can be found on the Tahoe Art League Website at talart.org.

If you are a local business and/or building owner and are interested in having a mural on your wall, contact info@talart.org . As well, the city of South Lake Tahoe has an Art Microgrant program that both businesses and artists might be interested in. It is due earlier, on April 17, and more info can be found at https://cityofslt.us/2274/Arts-Culture-and-Tourism-Microgrant-Info .