Tahoe Art League seeks artists for mural projects

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Art League is looking for local artists, or artist teams to design and create murals on walls in South Lake Tahoe.

The murals will be primarily located in the newly established Arts Districts and will help to distinguish and revitalize this area.

The theme is “Community Strength, Resilience and Heroes” to help celebrate the community emerging from a rather challenging last few years.

The League is targeting several high-visibility walls along U.S. Highway 50 from Harrison Avenue to the “Y” in order to transform the area into a walkable outdoor gallery, support local artists, deepen community pride, and promote year-around diversified tourism.

“We have a thriving local art community here in South Lake Tahoe,” said the League in a news release. “We want to promote, celebrate, and share it.”

The League is targeting four locations, including:

— The large wall behind Blue Dog Pizza at the corner of Sierra Boulevard and US 50 (800-square feet)

— The back of Remax which is a segmented wall facing the Blue Dog Pizza parking lot at the corner of Sierra Boulevard and US 50 (180-square feet)

— The smaller east side of the Tahoe Art League gallery located at 3062 Lake Tahoe Blvd next to the historical society (140-square feet)

— The west and east facing walls of the old Verizon building located at corner of US 50 and Tahoe Keys (500-square feet)

The total budget is $10,000. For this the League is hoping to get three murals of various sizes.

Materials may be submitted by email to info@talart.org by 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 29.

This call is for original mural proposals only. Proposals which contain imagery that is copyrighted by a different entity, stolen, or copied from any other source will not be considered. The Tahoe Art League Board will select the artists based on the above criteria and make a recommendation to the city and the Arts, Culture and Tourism Commission for final approval.

For questions regarding the call or submittal requirements and details, email info@talart.org .