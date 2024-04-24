Tahoe Artesian Water is giving back to the Tahoe Fund with every case

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Those who love Tahoe now have a refreshing way to give back to the environment. Starting this spring, Tahoe Artesian Water is donating $1 from every case of still or sparkling water sold to the Tahoe Fund’s $1 for Tahoe program.

“We love partnering with local companies that are passionate about the Tahoe environment,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “With plastic bottle bans taking effect in the Tahoe region, now is the perfect time to choose glass bottles or cans from Tahoe Artesian whenever you can’t get Tahoe tap!”

Tahoe Artesian Water is high quality, naturally alkaline and sustainable. Sourced from a family owned artesian well in the Sierra Nevada mountains, Tahoe Artesian Water spends decades being naturally filtered through the earthen layers of the mountains. It is bottled to order in Eco Glass high in the Tahoe National Forest.

Every purchase of the brand’s still and sparkling water will help improve the Tahoe environment for all to enjoy Provided / Tahoe Fund and Tahoe Artesian Water

“Our mission is to rebuild a connection between people and the source of their water, and to share our sacred resource,” said Cory Daiker and Simona Celante, co-founders of Tahoe Artesian Water. “Sustainability and stewardship are fundamental to our practices, so partnering with the Tahoe Fund to give back to the environment and community where we operate is a natural fit for us.”

Started to harness the passion of visitors and residents to help care for Tahoe’s extraordinary environment, participating businesses in the $1 for Tahoe program collect dollars from their guests through their purchases of lift tickets, hotel accommodations, food and drink, and other items.

Donations collected through the $1 for Tahoe program contribute to the Tahoe Fund’s efforts to improve the Lake Tahoe environment, including supporting hiking and biking trails, watershed restoration projects, environmental stewardship programs, open spaces for wildlife habitat and scenic views, and much more.

View Tahoe Artesian Water’s store locator for a list of locations to purchase, or buy online at tahoeartesian.com .

Learn more about the $1 for Tahoe program and the Tahoe Fund at http://www.tahoefund.org .