Tahoe Arts Alliance hosting inaugural Excellence in the Arts awards ceremony

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An inaugural awards show Saturday plans to highlight excellence in the local art scene.

The Tahoe Arts Alliance is hosting the inaugural Alliance Awards in South Lake Tahoe April 13 at South Tahoe High School in the TADA building. Doors open at 5 p.m., with mingling and light refreshments planned for the first hour. The awards show will start at 6 p.m.

The awards — voting was conducted by Tahoe Arts Alliance members — aim to recognize excellence in visual and performance arts, while also paying recognition to community members who have contributed to and supported local art.

The ceremony will include presenters, nominees, local celebrities, luminaries, and major supporters and partners of the arts, according to the Alliance.

The list of performers includes: Bison Blue Grass, Tahoe Fire Dancers, Broadway in Blue, Miki Rae & Dylan, Molly DeLallo, Birds of a Feather, and solo performances from Marcia's Shining Stars and Forever Dance, with a welcome from Howie Nave.

The awards themselves, known as the "Arty," will be created by local artist Bryan Yerian from Compass Clay Studios.

This is a formal event; dress to impress, the Alliance urges.

An after party at The Lake House will follow the awards event. Tahoe Arts Alliance members will receive a free drink ticket at the show to be used at the after party.

General tickets and membership bundles are available at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4071407.

Follow Tahoe Arts Alliance on Facebook for the most up-to-date Alliance information.