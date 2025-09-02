Tahoe Arts Project announces return of Dancing with the Tahoe Stars
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Arts Project announced the return of Dancing with the Tahoe Stars, taking place Saturday, October 11, 2025, at Bally’s Lake Tahoe. This beloved community tradition pairs local stars with seasoned dancers for an unforgettable evening of performance, competition, and community spirit—all in support of arts education for Tahoe youth.
Tickets go on sale September 11, 2025 and can be purchased at: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/tahoeartsproject/4746
This year’s dazzling lineup includes:
- Tony Sunzeri (South Tahoe High Teacher) with Robyn Rasmussen
- Ted Brown (Tahoe Cider Company Owner) with Taylor Shepack
- Alicia Choquette (PA, R&H Aesthetic Medicine) with Vance Trella
- Dr. Kate Holoyda (Barton Memorial Hospital) with Gantt Miller
- Barbara Lane (Volunteer Extraordinaire) with Steven Ortiz
- Maggie Levin-Morrow (Greenfront Mortgage / Rescued Heart Ranch) with Jake Morrow
- Terre Poland (Lake Tahoe Community College & Sierra Tahoe Dental) with Joe Irvin
- Sean Mullen (Yellow Submarine Owner) with Briann Baker
The star-studded judging panel includes Rhonda Keen, Tom Callahan, and Ginger Nicolay-Davis.
Now celebrating its 12th season, Dancing with the Tahoe Stars has become a must-attend highlight of the fall season. Each couple will showcase weeks of hard work and dedication in a variety of dance styles, competing for audience votes and fundraising success.
Don’t miss this inspiring night of dance, community, and support for the arts. Be sure to get your tickets early and cheer on your favorite stars.
