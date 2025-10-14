Tahoe athletes announced among Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

LAKE TAHOE BASIN, Calif./ Nev. – Tahoe athletes are among the 49-member Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team announced for the 2025-2026 season, joining highly decorated names such as Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn.

Among the women’s A Team are AJ Hurt and Nina O’Brien, who were both Team Palisades Tahoe members and Dartmouth College alums.

Three-time national alpine champion, Hurt is from Carnelian Bay and grew up with Palisades Tahoe as her winter playground. Her regional roots run deep with a father who has been a Palisades Tahoe ski patrol member for the past 30 years.

O’Brien started her racing career on the Palisades Tahoe team before moving east to attend Burke Mountain Academy. She competed in the 2022 Olympics and is an eight-time national champion.

On the men’s A team is Olympic Valley’s Bryce Bennett, who began skiing Palisades Tahoe at the age of two. A two-time World Cup winner, he joined the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team in 2011 and has been named to two Olympics in his career.

Palisades Tahoe team members, Keely Cashman and Allison Mollin join the women’s B team.

Mollin of Truckee, first joined the Stifel team in the 2023-2024 season. During that season she won the NorAm titles for super-G and downhill.

Cashman is from Strawberry, Calif. and in addition to Team Palisades Tahoe, was also on the Bear Valley Team. She joined the Stifel team in 2018 and has since been to the 2022 Olympics, was the 2020 NorAm Overall Winner and World Juniors Bronze Medalist.

The men’s B Team roster lists Erik Arvidsson from Woodside Calif, who skied for the Palisades Tahoe team. He joined Stifel in 2014, and raced for Middlebury College on the NCAA circuit, making the 2018 NCAA First Team All-American.

The start to the season is quickly approaching with the first World Cup in Sölden, Austria on Oct. 25-26.

With 20 women’s World Cups, 19 men’s World Cups and the 2026 Winter Olympics, the Stifel U.S. Alpine ski team has a packed schedule ahead.