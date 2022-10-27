Tahoe athletes featured in 73rd annual Warren Miller film

Tahoe's Connery Lundin catches air while grass skiing in Switzerland.

Provided/Warren Miller Entertainment

STATELINE, Nev. — The team from legendary filmmaker Warren Miller debuted its 73rdannual ski and snowboard film this, “Daymaker,” featuring Tahoe-area athletes Jonny Moseley, Michelle Parker, Connery Lundin and Daron Rahlves.

The film was screened at several locations around the country this week and will have showings in the Reno-Tahoe area in early November.

“I think you’re going to like this one,” said Moseley in an Instagram post. “Some outstanding skiing by Daron (Rahlves), Karl (Fostvedt), Marcus (Goguen) … I was psyched to see my backcountry ballet move made the cut.”

The film showcases a trip to Greece’s Olympus Range with Michelle Parker and McKenna Peterson in what Parker called “one of the most special trips I have ever been on.” The film also follows two trips to Alaska, featuring Daron Rahlves, Ryland Bell, and Cam Fitzpatrick.

Lundin will be featured in a grass skiing segment in Switzerland. The Tahoe skier took to the grass slopes of Switzerland this past summer, taking on boxes, rollers, and some jumps.

“I started hitting small airs, building trust in this archaic equipment and ultimately stepping up to a few ‘sizable’ cliffs,” said Lundin in an Instagram post. “And yeah, I found the limit.”

The film also features Katie Burrell on a Canadian road trip, as she attempts to go pro alongside Freeride World Tour competitors Hedvig Wessel, Lexi duPont, and more. From there, filmmakers take viewers to Snowmass for the biggest party of the winter with the National Brotherhood of Skiers, where you’ll meet the emerging talent that the NBS supports to further its goal of placing Black skiers and snowboarders on the U.S. Team. Pete McAfee and Dominic Davila are featured in an adaptive backcountry riding segment as well.

The film premiered Oct. 26 at several locations around the country, and will be screened at the Reno Ballroom at 7 p.m. Nov. 5. General admission tickets are $20. VIP tickets, which include a year of Outside+ membership, are $35.

The film will also be screened at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe Hotel & Casino on Nov. 12.

Outside-plus members also get access to “Daymaker” on-demand, with the digital release slated for Nov. 25. All Warren Miller films dating back to 1968 are available on this streaming platform.

For more information, visit warrenmiller.com .