Tahoe Backcountry Alliance to screen ‘Best of Fest’

THE FILM LINEUP INCLUDES: PG-13 Version: “Red Lady: The Battle for Your Mountains”(2009-10 lineup) “Cross Country Snowboarding”(2010-11 lineup) “Seasons: Winter”(2011-12 lineup) “Bolton Valley”(2013-14 lineup) “Out on a Limb”(2014-15 lineup) “Afterglow”(2014-15 lineup) “I Love Splitboarding”(2015-16 lineup) “China: A Skier’s Journey”(2016-17 lineup) “Snow Art”(2016-17 lineup) “There on the Periphery”(2016-17 lineup) “Adventure Not War”(2017-18 lineup) “Blue”(2018-19 lineup) “I Am Here”(2018-19 lineup) “Can’t Ski Vegas”(2019-20 lineup) “Soundscapes” (2019-20 lineup) Kids Version: “TRUST: Colorado”(2012-13 lineup) “IRS Traverse: Insert Coin”(2014-15 lineup) “Out on a Limb”(2014-15 lineup) “Sun Dog”(2014-15 lineup) “I Love Splitboarding”(2015-16 lineup) “Snow Art”(2016-17 lineup) “An Education”(2016-17 lineup) “Blue”(2018-19 lineup) “I Am Here”(2018-19 lineup) “Drawn to High Places”(2019-20 lineup) “Backflippers” (2019-20 lineup) “Soundscapes” (2019-20 lineup)

Starting Oct. 29 and running until Dec. 2, the Tahoe Backcountry Alliance’s Backcountry Film Festival will be screening Best of Fest, virtually. The 2020-21 Film Festival will hit the screen on Dec. 3. The Best of Fest will feature the best films of their collection over the last 15 years.

The Tahoe Backcountry Alliance focuses on the human-powered winter backcountry community in the Lake Tahoe area, advocating for and informing the community about critical issues affecting winter backcountry recreation in and around Tahoe.

The Backcountry Film Festival is a year-round, community program presented by Winter Wildlands Alliance that brings messages relevant to WWA’s mission and on-going stewardship, policy and advocacy initiatives throughout every season. A collage of human-powered stories and backcountry-inspired experiences, BCFF brings wild conversations and inspires action to communities that celebrate the present while looking towards the future.

The 16th Annual Backcountry Film Festival will be screening documentaries and ski movies about athletic pursuit in the mountains, artistic vision, friendship, and how the snowsports community is adapting to a changing environment.

The virtual screening is sponsored by Tahoe Mountain Sports.

Best of Fest is $15.

Funds raised go back to the local backcountry community.

For more information, visit here.