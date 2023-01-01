Tahoe Basin gets break in storm; more snow expected during week

A screenshot taken from the Alert camera at Heavenly.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe is getting a brief break from the snow before more is expected to fall throughout the week.

The heavy snow wreaked havoc on New Year’s Eve, leaving many in South Lake Tahoe without power for much of the night. Residents near Emerald Bay and Fallen Leaf Lake are still without power.

Heavenly Mountain Resort and Palisades Tahoe both closed early yesterday due to the weather and both have delayed openings for New Year’s Day.

With a lot of fresh snow, the resorts are working quickly to open as soon as possible.

Heavenly got more than 2 ft. of new snow over a 24-hr period, Palisades got almost 3 ft., and Northstar California got 3 ft.

According to the Central Sierra Snow Lab, the Basin closed out the year with snowpack that is 197% of average and a snowfall of 226% of average.

Avalanche danger is considerable at and above treeline today, according to the Sierra Avalanche Center.

“Shifting winds over the last 24 hours are expected to have deposited slabs of wind drifted snow in a variety of areas. Lingering instability may also exist within the new snow in wind protected areas. Backcountry travelers could trigger very large avalanches today,” SAC’s website states.

The Basin has a short reprieve from the weather to recover before snow starts falling on Monday evening.

According to the National Weather Service Reno, snow will likely start falling after 4 p.m. on Monday Jan. 2, and will pick up slightly after 10 p.m.

There is a chance of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday but with little to no snow accumulation expected. The snow is expected to pick up on Thursday, with heavy snow likely at times.