Tahoe Basin sees smokey skies; colder temps on horizon

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Basin received smoke from the northern fires this morning according to Amanda Young, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Reno.

NWS Reno posted to X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday morning that fires in Northern California and Oregon are the source of the short lived haze and smell of smoke.

Young said, aside from the hazy skies, the basin can expect an “anomalously colder system, and warming up next week as the system lifts out of the region. This time last year we had a heatwave. This year it’s going to be quite a bit colder with temperatures dropping 10-20 below the average,”

Thursday high winds are expected in the valley with significant winds around the basin reaching 35-40mph dwindling to 10-15 Thursday night. Winds are expected to pick up Friday with a cold front coming in on its 40mph tail.

Thunderstorms and showers can be expected through the weekend with warmer temperatures and a sunny Labor day high of 68 degrees.