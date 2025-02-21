Tahoe Basin Ski League state championship results

The Tahoe Basin Ski League state championships took place Feb. 11-12 at Kirkwood Ski Resort.

KIRKWOOD, Calif. – The Tahoe Basin Ski League ended its season with state championships held Feb. 11-12 at Kirkwood Ski Resort.

The high school teams making up the regional league are Incline, South Tahoe, Truckee, North Tahoe, Douglas, Whittell, Carson, and Sierra Lutheran.

The two-day competition held giant slalom on the first day and slalom the second.

Giant slalom results

Incline claimed the boys team division state championship in giant slalom, followed by South Tahoe in second, Whittell in third and North Tahoe fourth. Truckee won the girls team competition followed by Douglas in second, Incline in third and North Tahoe fourth.

North Tahoe was dominant in the girls individual standings with two members filling the top two slots. Ivy Wilson proved to be the giant slalom state champion, placing first with Addison Jones second. Truckee’s Ramsey TenEyck placed third, followed by teammate, Cali Byrnes in fourth and Douglas’ Azzy Vasey in fifth.

On the boys podium, Truckee’s Carson Koch claimed the state championship. Incline’s Oliver Pietzke followed in second, with South Tahoe’s Max Fish in third, Incline’s Calvin Day in fourth and North Tahoe’s Finn Fralick in fifth.

Slalom

Athletes returned to the mountain on day two for the slalom event. For the boys, Incline’s Pietzke improved on the first day second place finish with a top finish and state championship title in slalom. South Tahoe’s Fish placed second, one higher than his GS result. Truckee’s Koch followed in third, outdoing Incline’s Day (4th) and Truckee’s Ellis (5th).

Familiar names also decorated the girls’ podium. Truckee’s TenEyck improved on her first day third place giant slalom finish by dominating slalom for the state champion title. North Tahoe’s Jones again took second. Truckee’s Zoe Carlson placed third, an improvement from her seventh place finish in giant slalom. North Tahoe’s Wilson proved fourth fastest, followed by Truckee’s Cali Byrnes in fifth.

Incline also took the slalom boys team top spot and state championship, followed by Whittell in second, North Tahoe in third, and South Tahoe fourth. The girls team results place Truckee in first as state champion, Incline second and Douglas third, followed by North Tahoe.

Combined individual results

North Tahoe’s Jones proved to the be the fastest over the course of the two days as the combined slalom and giant slalom girls individual state champion. For the boys, it was Incline’s Pietzke.

Truckee took the girls team combined state champion, having won both the slalom and giant slalom team events. Incline earned the boys team combined state championship, also winning both team events.

The state event concludes the Tahoe Basin Ski League’s season. However, there is one more high school race, the Western U.S. High School Championships. The event brings together the top high school racers from the western states for nine teams this year. Racers from all the schools in the Tahoe Basin Ski League will form what is called the Nevada Lake team (there is also a Nevada Reno team).

This year’s event takes place in Grand Targhee, Wyo. on March 12-15.