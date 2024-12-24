Tahoe Basin weather report: snowy holiday week with mixed precipitation ahead

As of 6 a.m. on Dec. 24, freezing levels in the Tahoe Basin hover between 8,500 and 9,000 feet, with snow levels starting at 7,500–8,000 feet. A cold front moving through today will lower snow levels to lake level by mid-morning and down to 5,000–5,500 feet by evening. Precipitation will bring 1–3 inches of snow at lake level and 3–9 inches above 7,000 feet by the end of the day. Winds remain gusty, with ridge gusts reaching 60 mph, though they will taper off this afternoon.

Christmas Day Forecast

Expect clear, sunny skies with light winds and highs in the mid-30s to low 40s—a perfect setting for holiday celebrations.

Late Week and Weekend Storms

An active weather pattern will resume on Thursday, with back-to-back systems delivering snow and rain through the weekend:

Thursday Morning : Light snow with snow levels near 6,000 feet, rising to 6,500 feet later in the day.

: Light snow with snow levels near 6,000 feet, rising to 6,500 feet later in the day. Thursday Night : A wetter system arrives, bringing up to 0.8 inches of precipitation and snow levels dropping to lake level overnight.

: A wetter system arrives, bringing up to 0.8 inches of precipitation and snow levels dropping to lake level overnight. Friday : Mixed precipitation persists with rising snow levels (7,300–8,500 feet) and strong ridge winds gusting up to 90 mph.

: Mixed precipitation persists with rising snow levels (7,300–8,500 feet) and strong ridge winds gusting up to 90 mph. Saturday and Sunday: Another mild storm system brings rain and snow, with snow levels falling below lake level by Sunday evening, ending the week with a final dusting of fresh snow.

Travel Impacts

The combination of heavy snow, gusty winds, and fluctuating snow levels will make travel challenging:

Chain Controls : Chains are required on all major routes, including I-80, US-50, and SR-88, except for 4WD vehicles with snow tires.

: Chains are required on all major routes, including I-80, US-50, and SR-88, except for 4WD vehicles with snow tires. Road Closures : Portions of SR-89 and other high-elevation routes are closed due to snow accumulation.

: Portions of SR-89 and other high-elevation routes are closed due to snow accumulation. Winds: High wind advisories are in effect for exposed ridges and corridors, with gusts reaching up to 100 mph along the Sierra crest.



While the week ends on a snowy note, a drier pattern is expected to take hold as we approach the New Year, bringing much-needed calm to the region after an active holiday week.

Travelers are advised to plan ahead and monitor updates from Caltrans for road conditions and chain control locations.