Tahoe Beach Bash benefits Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless

Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless

If you go ... What: Tahoe Beach Bash When: Noon-4 p.m., Saturday, July 20 Where: Tahoe Beach Retreat (3411 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, Calif.) Tickets: Varies from $10 to $40 Info: tahoehomeless.org

This Saturday you can have fun in the sun while helping out an important nonprofit on South Shore.

The annual Tahoe Beach Bash benefiting Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless returns to The Beach Retreat and Lodge Saturday, July 20, from noon to 4 p.m.

The family-friendly event includes live music, beach-side barbecue, a silent auction, games, a bounce house, face painting, beer and wine tasting, Homebrew for the Homeless’s home-brewed beer contest and more, according to a press release.

All of this in the beautiful setting that is The Beach Retreat.

The main highlight, in our humble opinion, is the Homebrew for the Homeless contest. Unfortunately the deadline for homebrewers to participate has passed, but if you fancy yourself a brew-master (or just a person who enjoys brewing beer) make sure to put this on your calendar next year.

Attendees have several options to purchase tickets. Those of legal drinking age who wish enjoy both food and alcohol cost $40. If you’re an adult just looking for food, cost is $20. Kids younger than 12 are $10. Children 5 and younger get in for free.

Tickets are available online at bit.ly/BeachBashTicks2019.

The Beach Bash is the largest fundraiser of the year for Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless, a California nonprofit formed by residents working to end homelessness on Tahoe’s South Shore. All proceeds go toward the operation of the Warm Room, South Shore’s only seasonal shelter, and other programs that help to encourage self-sufficiency, according to the coalition.

Those who cannot attend the event can still make a charitable donation on the ticket purchase website.

Visit tahoehomeless.org for information on Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless.