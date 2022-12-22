Tahoe Beach Club gives back for holidays

STATELINE, Nev. — Throughout November and December, Tahoe Beach Club is giving back to the Stateline community to spread holiday cheer while supporting friends and neighbors. From delivering food to first responders to collecting gifts for underprivileged children, the club’s members and leaders are dedicated to making a difference.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Tahoe Beach Club team hand-delivered dinner to all Douglas County fire stations on duty. They created a gourmet feast for over 20 firefighters to enjoy while working the holiday. The Beach Club team plans to continue their efforts — delivering charcuterie, crudités, and cookies to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department on Christmas Day.

“It’s always hard for the TDFPD crews to work the holidays, but thanks to TBC chef and his crew, the on-duty firefighters enjoyed a piping hot and delicious Thanksgiving feast with their spouses,” said Battalion Chief Steve Prather. “TBC making memories — thank you!”

But the giving didn’t stop there. Tahoe Beach Club also partnered with Live Violence Free, Toys for Tots, and Zephyr Cove Elementary School to support over 30 local families in need. Members went above and beyond with toys for each child and grocery gift cards for their parents. Some members even hand-knitted blankets and hats as a thoughtful gift.

“We are incredibly grateful that Tahoe Beach Club was able to adopt over 30 families,” said Executive Director of Live Violence Free Chelcee Thomas. “The holidays can be especially stressful and full of challenges for survivors and their families. Community support like this truly makes an impact in the lives of those we serve.”