Tahoe Beach Club gives thanks by giving back to community

STATELINE, Nev. — In the spirit of the holidays, Tahoe Beach Club demonstrated its commitment to the local community by extending a helping hand to those who serve it. On Thanksgiving Day, the dedicated staff, led by General Manager Kevin Speer, delivered a Thanksgiving meal to Tahoe Douglas Fire Station 23, a gesture that exemplifies the Club’s values of gratitude and community engagement.

Tahoe Beach Club’s Thanksgiving Day effort was a labor of love that brought comfort and joy to the firefighters and first responders on call at Tahoe Douglas Fire Station 23. The generous spread included a succulent roasted turkey, maple spiced glazed carrots, roasted quince, sausage and sage stuffing, all topped off with a delectable pumpkin pie accompanied by chantilly cream.

It was a culinary feast that not only celebrated the holiday but also conveyed the Club’s sincere appreciation for the brave men and women who selflessly protect and serve the Lake Tahoe community.

General Manager Kevin Speer, who played a pivotal role in coordinating this initiative, expressed his gratitude, saying, “We are immensely grateful for the tireless efforts of firefighters and first responders in our community. We wanted to take this opportunity to thank them and show our appreciation. It’s a small token of our gratitude for the incredible work they do.”

Tahoe Beach Club have served both firefighters and police over the last two holiday seasons and plan to make it a yearly tradition. Tahoe Beach Club hopes to inspire others in the community to find their own ways to support and appreciate those who make Lake Tahoe a safe and wonderful place to live.