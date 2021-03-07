Tahoe Beach Club has 14 residences left to sell in 2nd phase

STATELINE, Nev. — Tahoe Beach Club, a private residential community on the South Shore, has just over two dozen properties available for sale as part of its second phase.

The lakefront club is the first of its kind to be built in the area in over 35 years.

“Tahoe Beach Club is an extraordinary product in this coveted region of Lake Tahoe that has been many years in the making,” said Shayla Hope, director of sales at the club. “We are delighted to see continued sales momentum and such a strong appetite for this ideal residential environment. Tahoe Beach Club is truly best-in-class for those in search of a city-alternative that is more remote, less crowded and situated within such a spectacular natural setting that offers expansive outdoor spaces.”

The club features 143 residences that range in size from 1,256-square-foot, two-bedroom homes starting at $1.6 million to 2,831-square-foot, four-bedroom units at $3.7 million.

Distinct residential highlights include open-concept floor plans, lofted ceilings, top-of-the-line appliances, spa-inspired bathrooms and spacious living areas overlooking the lake, forest and meadow views. As an additional homeowner benefit, residency in Nevada comes with significant financial perks including no personal income, corporate income, inheritance or estate taxes paired with low property taxes.

Among the remaining residences available is a featured 2,769-square-foot, four-bedroom loft offering an open floor plan with high ceilings, generous living space for entertaining friends and family, as well as south facing forest views.

Residents can experience the surrounding area’s outdoor pursuits as well as the clubhouse’s exclusive amenities and member programming. The private sand beach is outfitted with lounge chairs, fire pits and a 160-foot floating pier, where homeowners can enjoy direct activity access to paddle-boarding, kayaking, fishing among other things.

Adjacent to Tahoe Beach Club is Edgewood Tahoe Resort.

For more information, visit https://tahoebeachclub.com/real-estate/ .