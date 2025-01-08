Tahoe Beach Club partners with Nevada Division of Forestry to protect Yellow Cress

Tahoe Yellow Cress is found on the shore Lake Tahoe.

Provided / Dana Olson

STATELINE, Nev. – Tahoe Beach Club is collaborating with the Nevada Division of Forestry’s Protected Plant Specialists in an effort to preserve and restore the endangered Tahoe Yellow Cress. This environmental initiative reflects the club’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

The Tahoe Yellow Cress, a rare and protected species, has found a sanctuary on the Tahoe Beach Club property. Specialists from the Nevada Division of Forestry successfully collected seeds from these robust plants for future cultivation. These seeds will be grown for restoration efforts around Lake Tahoe, with the goal of enhancing local biodiversity.

“We are thrilled to have strong Yellow Cress growth on our property and to play a role in ensuring its future,” said Kevin Speer, General Manager. “This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to preserving the unique ecological health of Lake Tahoe.”

The seeds collected from Tahoe Beach Club are instrumental in restoring the Tahoe Yellow Cress population across the region, benefiting the lake’s ecosystem for generations to come.

The Nevada Division of Forestry expressed excitement about the collaboration and looks forward to future Tahoe Yellow Cress propagation as part of their restoration efforts.