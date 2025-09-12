Tahoe Beach Club receives Tahoe Blue Beach Certification

STATELINE, Nev. — Tahoe Beach Club was awarded the prestigious Tahoe Blue Beach Certification through the League to Save Lake Tahoe, becoming the first private club to receive this important recognition. The certification reflects Tahoe Beach Club’s commitment to sustainable beach management practices that protect and preserve the clarity of Lake Tahoe.

The Tahoe Blue Beach program, led by the League to Save Lake Tahoe, is a collaborative initiative with land managers such as the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (USFS) and California State Parks, as well as beach concessionaires and businesses. Together, they work to “raise the bar for beach management in Tahoe” and ensure Lake Tahoe is protected from the growing impacts of recreation.

At the heart of the Tahoe Blue Beach program is the Three E’s framework: Education, Engineering, and Enforcement.

Education: Proactive outreach and engaging signage help beachgoers understand how to recreate responsibly before stepping on the sand.

Engineering: Investment in critical infrastructure such as trash receptacles, restrooms, bike racks, refill stations, and well-designed access points prevent erosion and reduce environmental impact.

Enforcement: Consistent enforcement of rules and regulations ensures that public lands and beaches remain protected for future generations.

By adopting these best practices, Tahoe Beach Club has demonstrated a forward-thinking approach to stewardship, ensuring its facilities and members contribute to the long-term protection of Lake Tahoe.

“We are honored to be recognized as the first private club to achieve Blue Beach Certification,” said Kevin Speer, Tahoe Beach Club’s general manager. “The Blue Beach certification underscores our commitment to sustainability, and we are proud to stand alongside the League to Save Lake Tahoe and our Tahoe Blue Beach partners in protecting the Lake we all love.”

For more information about Tahoe Beach Club and its sustainability initiatives, please visit https://www.tahoebeachclub.com/sustainability .